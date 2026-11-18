Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday during a short week before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"He's dealing with a hamstring … closer toward the end of the week we'll kind of see where it's at, how he responds to see his potential availability for this game (against Carolina)," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

The Ravens held a walkthrough on Wednesday, and their report is a practice estimation. Madubuike was the lone player on the 53-man roster who was absent from practice. Rookie right guard Vega Ioane (knee/shoulder), who left the Chargers game in the third quarter, was back on the field and listed as limited, as was safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee).

Madubuike suffered his injury during Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was ruled out in the third quarter. The Ravens hope he'll be available to help Baltimore contain Carolina's offense that ranks 10th in the NFL in yards per game (353.6). Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is eighth in the league in rushing (711 yards) averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and Madubuike is one of Baltimore's primary run stoppers.

In eight games this season, Madubuike has 22 tackles, nine quarterback hits, and one sack. He has made a successful return from a serious neck injury that sidelined him for the final 15 games of the 2025 season. Madubuike has not missed a game since returning to the lineup in Week 3 and has played 70% of the defensive snaps.