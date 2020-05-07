Thursday, May 07, 2020 07:30 PM

Notes on the Ravens' 2020 Schedule

Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE RAVENS 2020 SCHEDULE

Ravens to Play Six Total Primetime Games – Five Regular Season & One Preseason

During the NFL's 2020 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play five primetime games, including two at home and three on the road.

·       Baltimore hosts the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Monday Night Football and then welcomes the Dallas Cowboys to Charm City for a Thursday night showdown in Week 13.

·       The Ravens' primetime road games include a Sunday night battle at New England (Week 10), a Thanksgiving night contest at Pittsburgh (Week 12) and a Monday night tilt at Cleveland (Week 14).

·       Baltimore plays four primetime games during a five-week span (Weeks 10-14). This five-week slate includes three opponents (at New England, vs. Tennessee and vs. Dallas) that all made the playoffs during the 2019 season and two road divisional contests (at Pittsburgh and at Cleveland).

·       The Ravens will play three-straight primetime games from Weeks 12-14: at Pittsburgh (Thanksgiving night), vs. Dallas (Thursday night) and at Cleveland (Monday night).

·       Baltimore has not played five primetime regular season games since 2011, and 2020 marks just the second such instance in franchise history.

·       The Ravens will host the Carolina Panthers in a preseason Week 3 primetime game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Other Schedule Notes:

·       For just the seventh time in team history, the Ravens will appear on Monday Night Football twice (vs. Kansas City and at Cleveland). Baltimore last had two Monday night games in 2015.

·       The Ravens last hosted a Monday Night Football game in 2017 (vs. Houston) and will play at home on Monday night for just the third time since head coach John Harbaugh's 2008 Baltimore arrival. (The Ravens have been given 13 road Monday night games, including in 2020 at Cleveland, during Harbaugh's 13-year tenure.)

·       For just the second time (2013) in team history, the Ravens will play twice on Thursday night (at Pittsburgh and vs. Dallas), doing so in consecutive weeks (12-13).

·       Baltimore has played on Thanksgiving twice before (2011 vs. San Francisco and 2013 vs. Pittsburgh), winning both games at home.

·       In primetime home games during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008), Baltimore has posted a 14-1 record, winning 12-straight contests. The Ravens are 7-0 at home on Thursday Night Football and 2-0 at home on Monday Night Football under Harbaugh.

·       After facing the Cowboys at home on a Thursday night (Dec. 3), the Ravens will not play for 10 days until they meet the Browns in Cleveland (Monday, Dec. 14).

·       Baltimore plays three AFC North foes at home early in the season (Week 1 vs. Cleveland, Week 5 vs. Cincinnati and Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh). The Ravens' final three road games of the season all come against division opponents (Week 12 at Pittsburgh, Week 14 at Cleveland and Week 17 at Cincinnati).

·       This marks the 13th season (out of the past 14 seasons, with 2019 being the exception) that at least one Ravens-Steelers game has been scheduled for primetime (Week 12 in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night).

·       The Ravens have just one home game (Week 11 vs. Tennessee) in the month of November. Conversely, Baltimore plays three home games during the month of December.

·       For the sixth time in 10 years, Baltimore will play a Week 17 game at Cincinnati (Jan. 3). The Ravens close the regular season against Cincinnati for the eighth time overall during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008).

·       Baltimore's bye week falls in Week 8. It's marks the ninth-consecutive season the Ravens will have a bye starting Week 8 or later.

·       The Ravens' longest road trip of the season (at Houston) is scheduled for Week 2.

·       For the first five weeks of the season, Baltimore is likely to face a young, standout quarterback in each game: Baker Mayfield (vs. Cleveland), Deshaun Watson (at Houston), Patrick Mahomes (vs. Kansas City), Dwayne Haskins (at Washington) and 2020 No. 1-overall pick Joe Burrow (vs. Cincinnati).

Refund Policy

If a game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, ticket buyers who purchase tickets directly from the club (i.e. season tickets or single-game tickets) have the option of a full refund of the ticket purchase price (plus associated fees) for any impacted games, or they have the ability to apply the applicable amount to a future ticket purchase.

