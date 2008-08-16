Outtakes: Jim Leonhard

Aug 16, 2008 at 11:18 AM
0b0406475b7147e29641a8356d6ffff1.jpg


Recently, BR.com caught up with fourth-year safety Jim Leonhard – a Ravens offseason free agent signee who grew up in Tony, Wisconsin – and learned a little about his off-the-field life.

BR.com: You won a couple slam dunk contests in college. What was the situation?

Jim Leonhard: "That was offseason of my freshman year and sophomore year. During offseason conditioning for football, they threw us a bone. We'd have free throw competitions and dunk competitions. One of the last sessions before spring ball, they always kind of gave us a break and did something fun."

How old were you when you first dunked?

"I was a freshman in high school. I was playing summer league basketball, and one day during a tournament it just kind of happened. I just went up, and it felt good."

Who was a role model for you growing up?

"A lot of people, but I think it all started out with my brother, Brian, who's a couple years older than I am. I was a young kid trying to play with him and all his friends. It was nice to have someone ahead of me to push me to get better."

How do you pass your time off the field?

"I like to relax off the field. I love playing golf in the offseason. Other than that, I just relax with my wife, Katie. We just bought a place back in Madison, Wisconsin. We're pretty low-key – go to movies and restaurants."

Have you been married long?

"I've been married for a year. I got married last summer in June right after OTAs, so it was nice to get the family together and a bunch of friends and people I haven't seen in awhile. She's from just outside of Atlanta, so we got married down there."

What movies have you seen recently?

"I saw *Pineapple Express *the other day. That was a funny movie. The new Batman movie was unbelievable. The Joker was incredible. Heath Ledger did an unbelievable job, and it's unfortunate what happened to him."

You mentioned going to restaurants, too. Did you find some good wing spots when you played in Buffalo?

"There are a lot of places for good wings. The one where they originated – Anchor Bar – it's definitely a place you've got to check out early. There's no shortage of wings in Buffalo."

Being a Wisconsinite, what's your cheese of choice?

"I'm actually not a huge cheese guy, but I love cheese curds. I've got to stick to my roots."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow at Roughly '80-85 Percent' Joins OTAs

Ex-Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley discusses a trying first year with the Steelers. Report says Browns won't pursue trade for Julio Jones. 
news

Late for Work 5/31: J.K. Dobbins Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

The Ravens will benefit greatly from the salary cap increase in 2022. Baltimore reportedly is willing to trade for Julio Jones 'if the price is right.' Wide receiver is the Ravens' most important training camp position battle. Who are the Ravens' best-kept secrets?
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Latest thoughts on Lamar Jackson's contract extension, which players look more sculpted, and observations of a couple intriguing young tight ends.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley Are Launching A Podcast

The Ravens' two young stars announced that they are launching a new podcast, 'Guru Punch.'
news

Late for Work 5/28: Could Ravens Turn Into a Pass-First Offense This Season?

Julio Jones reportedly isn't on the Ravens' radar at the moment. Pundits reignite debate about whether Lamar Jackson should get a 'Mahomes-like deal.' Three veterans young Ravens should be emulating.
news

Marquise Brown's Goal for Year 3 Is Bigger Than Himself

Regardless of his jersey number or statistics, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's passion to improve and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl remains constant.
news

Late for Work 5/27: Three Ravens Ready to Take Their Game to the Next Level

Another hypothetical Ravens trade proposal for Julio Jones. Re-grading the 2018 draft classes, Pro Football Focus elevates the Ravens to 'elite' status. The Steelers are ranked the second-most vulnerable defending division champion.
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman Begins OTAs As Starting Center

Head Coach John Harbaugh is very pleased with OTA attendance. Rashod Bateman left practice with muscle soreness, but his injury was not serious.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Ravens' New Playmakers Excite Lamar Jackson and Hollywood Brown

Lamar Jackson and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are excited about the Ravens' new playmakers and the potential of the passing game.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
Advertising