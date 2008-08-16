Outtakes: Jim Leonhard





Recently, BR.com caught up with fourth-year safety Jim Leonhard – a Ravens offseason free agent signee who grew up in Tony, Wisconsin – and learned a little about his off-the-field life.

BR.com: You won a couple slam dunk contests in college. What was the situation?

Jim Leonhard: "That was offseason of my freshman year and sophomore year. During offseason conditioning for football, they threw us a bone. We'd have free throw competitions and dunk competitions. One of the last sessions before spring ball, they always kind of gave us a break and did something fun."

How old were you when you first dunked?

"I was a freshman in high school. I was playing summer league basketball, and one day during a tournament it just kind of happened. I just went up, and it felt good."

Who was a role model for you growing up?

"A lot of people, but I think it all started out with my brother, Brian, who's a couple years older than I am. I was a young kid trying to play with him and all his friends. It was nice to have someone ahead of me to push me to get better."

How do you pass your time off the field?

"I like to relax off the field. I love playing golf in the offseason. Other than that, I just relax with my wife, Katie. We just bought a place back in Madison, Wisconsin. We're pretty low-key – go to movies and restaurants."

Have you been married long?

"I've been married for a year. I got married last summer in June right after OTAs, so it was nice to get the family together and a bunch of friends and people I haven't seen in awhile. She's from just outside of Atlanta, so we got married down there."

What movies have you seen recently?

"I saw *Pineapple Express *the other day. That was a funny movie. The new Batman movie was unbelievable. The Joker was incredible. Heath Ledger did an unbelievable job, and it's unfortunate what happened to him."

You mentioned going to restaurants, too. Did you find some good wing spots when you played in Buffalo?

"There are a lot of places for good wings. The one where they originated – Anchor Bar – it's definitely a place you've got to check out early. There's no shortage of wings in Buffalo."

Being a Wisconsinite, what's your cheese of choice?