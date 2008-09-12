Player Pop Shots: Week 2

Late for Work 7/9: Three Defensive Players Who Are Ready to Step Up
The Ravens are ranked 10th among potential Super Bowl winners. Could Justin Tucker win the NFL MVP award? Don't underestimate Kevin Zeitler's importance to the offense. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says former Raven Eric Weddle would make a great coach.
Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension
Marlon Humphrey is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is tabbed as the Ravens' top candidate to become a first-time Pro Bowler this season.
Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?
Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?
Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards
Adding to its impressive list of award-winning content, Ravens Productions receives five Capital Emmy Awards.
SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game
Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden is a lucky charm on the diamond.
Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats
PFF predicts Lamar Jackson's passing yardage to significantly increase. Silence from Ravens fans and media regarding WR N'Keal Harry's trade request a show of support for current regime?. PFF offers "best-case scenario" for the Ravens' season.
Eisenberg: Ramifications of the 17-Game Season
A lot of things are changing – the playoff math, the added importance of durability and depth, the ability to grind. Here are some of the possible solutions.
Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend
Marlon Humphrey is chosen as one of five players you'd want to start a franchise with. Is DeShon Elliott poised for a big season?
Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors
Experts predict Ravens over 11 wins in 2021. Bucky Brooks ranks Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters as a top-rated duo in the league.
Gus Edwards: The American Dream
Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run
Mike Garafolo says Lamar Jackson needs to take a big step forward as a passer. If the Ravens don't sign Justin Houston, would they trade for a veteran edge rusher? Pundits predict a breakout season for Patrick Queen.