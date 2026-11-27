Meet Izakaya! This beautiful 46-pound girl has striking coloring, the cutest ears, and a wonderfully easygoing personality.

At home, Izakaya has a low-to-moderate energy level and enjoys having a comfortable place to relax. She's happy entertaining herself with toys or settling in nearby while her people go about their day. She may not be the biggest snuggler, but she's a devoted little shadow who loves following her favorite person from room to room to see what they're up to!

Izakaya is currently settling into a foster home and is adjusting to her new routine. She's still getting comfortable with being home alone and spending time in her crate, but she's already making progress. During her first couple of days, she had some difficulty being left alone. She's now learning that her crate is a safe place and will go inside when asked. With a little patience and consistency, she's continuing to build confidence and adjust to her new surroundings.

Izakaya has lovely leash manners and enjoys getting outside for walks. She may walk a little ahead of her person, but she doesn't pull strongly and is generally easy to walk. She's also been wearing her adorable "Adopt Me" collar on neighborhood walks, getting the word out that she's looking for her forever home!

When encountering unfamiliar people, she's been calm, although she hasn't always been particularly interested in stopping to say hello. She's an observant girl who likes to take in her surroundings. Izakaya has previously shown a friendly and affectionate side when meeting new people. At BARCStoberfest, she met plenty of adults and children and was friendly and comfortable accepting attention. She's demonstrated that she can enjoy social outings and interactions with people of all ages, even if she's sometimes more interested in doing her own thing. She's a gentle girl who takes treats nicely and has shown no food aggression.

Although Izakaya has a fairly relaxed personality at home, she definitely has a playful side! She gets the occasional case of the zoomies and enjoys letting loose when she's in the mood. Stuffed toys are among her favorites, although she does enjoy taking them apart, so she'll appreciate toys that can stand up to her enthusiasm. She also enjoys playing and has been learning her basic manners, including sit and lie down. Treats are a great way to encourage her, and she's a gentle girl when accepting them. Izakaya has met other dogs at BARCS and does best with calm, gentle canine companions. She hasn't had the opportunity to live with other resident pets in her current foster home, so any potential canine introductions should be handled thoughtfully to make sure everyone is comfortable.

Izakaya is a lovely combination of independent and people-oriented. She doesn't necessarily need to be curled up in your lap to show affection. Instead, she'll happily follow you around and keep you company throughout the day. She's still learning to feel comfortable with her new routine, but she's already making progress and showing her foster family more of her personality. Her moderate energy level, manageable leash manners, and playful bursts make her a nice companion for someone who appreciates a dog who can enjoy both downtime and a little fun.