Jordan is an extremely affectionate, energetic pup. He loves cuddling and relaxing just as much as he loves tug, sniffing, and hiking. He is completely unbothered by smaller dogs barking at him, but he loves to play with friendly dogs. He doesn't have any known experience with cats.
He is housebroken, clever, and delightful. He's also very handsome. He constantly gets stopped in the street and told how beautiful he is with his tan fur and hazel green eyes to match.
He loves being petted by friends and strangers. Jordan is a star pup and a great companion.