Meet Mabel! This beautiful 4-year-old, 49-pound girl has a gentle heart, a sweet personality, and so much love to give.

When Mabel first arrived at her foster home, she was a little nervous around her foster dad, but the two became snuggle buddies overnight! Mabel can be a little nervous when meeting new people, especially men. But once she feels comfortable, her affectionate personality shines!

Mabel loves staying close to her favorite people, often following her foster family around and keeping them company wherever they go. She has done wonderfully with her foster family's young daughter (5 years old) and her friends, who have been over for playdates during Mabel's stay. She does best when children allow her to approach them on her own terms, and in a short time, she is making incredible progress with meeting new people.

Mabel appears to be house-trained! Though she had one teeny accident after being startled by a very loud noise, she has otherwise been accident-free. In general, she has been comfortable in her crate when left alone. She's continuing to build confidence with her routine and is making herself right at home.

Mabel enjoys getting outside for walks and exploring her neighborhood with her people. She has medium energy and is particularly excited about her first walk of the day! She is still working on her leash skills and learning to interact with other dogs. Her foster family is thoughtfully managing these encounters, giving her space, and working on helping her feel more comfortable. Mabel has met other dogs at BARCS and can be uncomfortable, so she is looking for a home where she can be the only dog and enjoy a quieter walking routine without having to navigate close encounters with other pups.

Mabel's increasing confidence is beginning to shine through in some lovely ways. She recently had her first case of backyard zoomies, discovered how much fun playing with her rope toy can be, and has even started bringing it to her foster parents for games of fetch. She knows "sit" and is working on learning "stay," but is still practicing! It's wonderful to see her letting loose, having fun, and showing her happy, playful side.

Mabel loves the sunny spots in the backyard and has started lounging in them, soaking up the warmth and enjoying some peaceful relaxation. She has also found her voice and occasionally takes her job as neighborhood watch very seriously when the mail arrives! Her foster family has been taking her on short, casual car rides, and she's done well with school pickup and even a drive-through adventure. She's a polite car companion, content to investigate interesting kid snack smells without trying to steal anyone's food.