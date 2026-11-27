This girl should come with a warning label! She will steal your heart!

Magical Mayhem will play total MAYHEM with your heart (and in the very best way)! She will snuggle her way right in there and you won't be able to let her go!

Dog friendly, people friendly, and a gentle house guest. What more could you ask for?

Magical Mayhem (aka May) is a perfect gem. She is a snuggle artist extraordinaire. She doesn't care how big or small your lap is, she will make it work. Say good bye to bad days, her snuggles will chase them away!

May loves life and a good squeaky ball! No reason to chew anything else. She leaves your personal belongings aside and only focuses on the right toys.

May is super interested in dogs but not overly playful or rowdy. She is happy to know they are there and will happily chew a Benebone alongside them.

May is working on house training and is making progress. In the meantime, she is content with a potty pad so she doesn't make a mess on your floor. She also knows "sit" and "kennel."

May settles nicely in her crate when left alone or at bedtime. She may complain a bit at first but she quickly calms down and sleeps through the night.

May is a fighter in the best way possible! She came in at 18 pounds and is now up to 28! She is a good eater and the pounds should continue to climb!

May loves a good walk and now that her strength is up she has even explored Patterson Park! She walks loose leash and while squirrels and birds are super interesting to pounce after, she doesn't fixate or pull.