Looking for the ultimate dog to join your home team? Meet Whopper! At 9

years old and 60 lbs, this handsome veteran is the best-of-both-worlds companion.

Since coming to BARCS as a stray, Whopper has been doing well in foster care—and

he even earned rave reviews as a "perfect houseguest" during a recent weekend

sleepover with a different foster!✨

Here's are a few things you should know about Whopper:

Playful & Adventurous: Loves chasing down balls in a game of fetch, playing with

rope toys, going for walks, and riding shotgun on road trips

Sunday Lounging Pro: Certified couch potato ready to relax right by your side once

he gets his zoomies out

Smart & Polite: Housebroken, crate-trained at night, and knows "sit" and "wait"

(especially when treats are on the line!)

Ultimate Team Player: Loves people and has done great with kids as young as 3