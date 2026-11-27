Looking for the ultimate dog to join your home team? Meet Whopper! At 9
years old and 60 lbs, this handsome veteran is the best-of-both-worlds companion.
Since coming to BARCS as a stray, Whopper has been doing well in foster care—and
he even earned rave reviews as a "perfect houseguest" during a recent weekend
sleepover with a different foster!✨
Here's are a few things you should know about Whopper:
Playful & Adventurous: Loves chasing down balls in a game of fetch, playing with
rope toys, going for walks, and riding shotgun on road trips
Sunday Lounging Pro: Certified couch potato ready to relax right by your side once
he gets his zoomies out
Smart & Polite: Housebroken, crate-trained at night, and knows "sit" and "wait"
(especially when treats are on the line!)
Ultimate Team Player: Loves people and has done great with kids as young as 3
Note: Whopper hasn't met cats yet, and he'll need a meet-and-greet with any potential
dog siblings!