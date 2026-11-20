Wicked is such a snuggle-bug! She loves bopping around the house with her favorite people or going out on a walk. She's playful, bouncy, and really makes a house into a home. She catches toys and treats! Wicked speaks more through her eyes and hugs than by barking AND is an incredible listener. She has amazing recall and will sit when another dog passes on a walk. She's also a super sniffer detective on walks and can immediately track if someone new is in the area.