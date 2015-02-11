Poll: Most Important Player To Re-Sign?

RB Justin Forsett

Forsett had a Pro Bowl season in his first year as a lead running back. The 29-year-old tailback finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,266), and first among running backs in yards per carry (5.4). He had eight rushing touchdowns and hauled in 44 passes for 263 yards. Like Smith, Forsett was also a well-liked and well-respected figure in the locker room.

OLB Pernell McPhee

McPhee had a breakout season with 7.5 sacks. McPhee was a dynamic pass rusher from both the edge and especially inside, creating a fearsome trio with Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs. By Pro Football Focus' (PFF) measures, McPhee was an even more effective rusher than Dumervil and Suggs. McPhee is a scrappy, hard-nosed player who showed his potential when he can stay healthy.