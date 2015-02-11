Poll: Most Important Player To Re-Sign?

Feb 11, 2015 at 05:35 AM
11_Poll_RavensFAs_news.jpg



Pretend for a minute that you're Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome.

Which of these unrestricted free agents do you want back the most?* *

WR Torrey Smith
Smith was one of the team's top playmakers last year with a team-high 11 touchdown catches. Thinking back to some of the team's biggest plays, particularly down the stretch, Smith was frequently in the picture. While Smith's touchdowns went up, his catches and receiving yards went down. Smith caught 49 passes, tied for a career-low, and posted a career-low 767 yards.

RB Justin Forsett
Forsett had a Pro Bowl season in his first year as a lead running back. The 29-year-old tailback finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,266), and first among running backs in yards per carry (5.4). He had eight rushing touchdowns and hauled in 44 passes for 263 yards. Like Smith, Forsett was also a well-liked and well-respected figure in the locker room.

OLB Pernell McPhee
McPhee had a breakout season with 7.5 sacks. McPhee was a dynamic pass rusher from both the edge and especially inside, creating a fearsome trio with Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs. By Pro Football Focus' (PFF) measures, McPhee was an even more effective rusher than Dumervil and Suggs. McPhee is a scrappy, hard-nosed player who showed his potential when he can stay healthy.

TE Owen Daniels
Daniels proved to be quite a valuable piece of the Ravens offense this year with 48 catches for 527 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens have more depth at wide receiver, running back and outside linebacker than they do at tight end. With Dennis Pitta's return in question after a second major hip injury, Baltimore only has rookie Crockett Gillmore set to definitely return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 12 vs. Jaguars

This week, we dive into the film on the Ravens' five trips to the red zone in Jacksonville.

news

What the Jaguars Said After Beating Ravens

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence talk about their game-winning touchdown drive and their defense playing well in the red zone.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Ravens' Loss in Jacksonville

The Ravens made too many mistakes to win, plain and simple. It seemed the Ravens defense was over this kind of thing. Baltimore's offense left the door open with red-zone struggles.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

The Steelers and Browns could be all but eliminated this weekend and the Bengals have a tough test in Nashville.

news

DeSean Jackson Ready to Play, Isaiah Likely Ruled Out

The Ravens have elevated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad. Jalyn Armour-Davis has been moved to injured reserve.

news

Lamar Jackson Says His Hip Is Feeling Better

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said his hip injury is 'good' but indicated that it was bothering him against the Panthers.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards Feels He's 'Made a Lot of Progress'

Pat Mekari is ready to step in, but he won't be the only one. John Harbaugh says Michigan-Ohio State is college football's best rivalry.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton Considered Day-to-Day

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is like 'Alvin Kamara but faster.' Calais Campbell has 98 career sacks and could get No. 100 against his former team. Devin Duvernay remains ready despite fewer touches in recent weeks.

news

Lamar Jackson Dealing With Hip Issue, Will Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens are without Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton and others. DeSean Jackson is back.

news

Mailbag: Why Was the Offense Flat Coming Out of the Bye?

Could Roquan Smith-Patrick Queen be the best linebacker duo in the league? When are Marcus Williams and JK Dobbins coming back? What's the latest on Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton?

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing White in Florida Again

The Ravens are wearing their white jerseys and purple pants, the same uniform they wore to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

Patrick Queen had another monster game, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was dominant before his injury, and Demarcus Robinson's double move strikes again.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising