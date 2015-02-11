Poll: Most Important Player To Re-Sign?

Pretend for a minute that you're Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome.
WR Torrey Smith
Smith was one of the team's top playmakers last year with a team-high 11 touchdown catches. Thinking back to some of the team's biggest plays, particularly down the stretch, Smith was frequently in the picture. While Smith's touchdowns went up, his catches and receiving yards went down. Smith caught 49 passes, tied for a career-low, and posted a career-low 767 yards.
RB Justin Forsett
Forsett had a Pro Bowl season in his first year as a lead running back. The 29-year-old tailback finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,266), and first among running backs in yards per carry (5.4). He had eight rushing touchdowns and hauled in 44 passes for 263 yards. Like Smith, Forsett was also a well-liked and well-respected figure in the locker room.
OLB Pernell McPhee
McPhee had a breakout season with 7.5 sacks. McPhee was a dynamic pass rusher from both the edge and especially inside, creating a fearsome trio with Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs. By Pro Football Focus' (PFF) measures, McPhee was an even more effective rusher than Dumervil and Suggs. McPhee is a scrappy, hard-nosed player who showed his potential when he can stay healthy.
TE Owen Daniels
Daniels proved to be quite a valuable piece of the Ravens offense this year with 48 catches for 527 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens have more depth at wide receiver, running back and outside linebacker than they do at tight end. With Dennis Pitta's return in question after a second major hip injury, Baltimore only has rookie Crockett Gillmore set to definitely return.