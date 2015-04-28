Poll: Who Will The Ravens Pick?

The game this time of year for football fans is guessing their team's first-round pick will be.
The pundits have contributed countless mock drafts. The Ravens front office has spoken.
Now it's your turn to take a shot at it. Who do you think the Ravens will take at No. 26 in the first round of this year's draft?
We've narrowed it down to 10 players who have largely been linked to Baltimore as possibilities. The player the Ravens ultimately select may not be on this list, but it's a wide net.
CB Marcus Peters, WashingtonJunior; 6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 30 tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed
Peters is a confident, strong cover cornerback with playmaking potential. He has some red flags on his resume after being dismissed from the team by his coaches last year.
CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest
Senior; 6-foot-1, 175 pounds; 44 tackles, 1 interception, 6 passes defensed
Johnson has the physical traits scouts are looking for, and could still add some bulk to his frame. He's excellent in coverage and physical against the run. He's also a local product from River Hill High School, where he was good friends with Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro.
CB Jalen Collins, LSU
Junior; 6- foot-0, 193 pounds; 33 tackles, 1 interception, 0 passes defensed
Collins is another cornerback who looks ideal on paper. He has natural coverage skills and is big and fast enough to cover a wide range of receivers. He has a high ceiling. However, he had only 12 college starts and reportedly failed multiple college drug tests.
RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin
Junior; 6-foot-1, 213 pounds; 343 carries, 2,587 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 19 catches, 153 yards, 3 receiving touchdowns
Gordon had major college production and is a gifted runner. The former track standout worked with Ravens Running Backs Coach Thomas Hammock in college. He has more to prove as a three-down back who can pass protect and be a weapon in the passing game.
WR Breshad Perriman, Central Florida
Junior; 6-foot-3, 214 pounds; 50 catches, 1,044 yards, 9 touchdowns
Perriman is a major speedster who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds at his pro day. He has the prototypical size and speed combination for the position, but also had some troubles with concentration drops.
WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State
Junior; 6-foot-3, 212 pounds; 82 receptions, 1,165 yards, 10 touchdowns
Strong is the big, physical receiver who can win jump balls that fans have been clamoring for. He has good body control, strong hands and high marks for his work ethic. There are questions about how well he will be able to separate from defenders in the NFL.
WR Phillip Dorsett, MiamiSenior; 5-foot-10, 185 pounds; 36 receptions, 871 yards, 10 touchdowns
What Dorsett lacks in size, he makes up for in speed and elusiveness. Dorsett has an excellent knack for getting open, and is one of the draft's explosive players. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds. Dorsett didn't have big-time college production, however, and there are questions about whether he's more than a slot receiver.
TE Maxx Williams, Minnesota
Sophomore; 6-foot-4, 254 pounds; 36 receptions, 569 yards, 8 touchdowns
Williams is a pure tight end who can block and catch passes. While he doesn't have a ton of acceleration, he's speedy enough to threaten the deep middle of the field. He's a sure-handed, tough, big target who could step in immediately to move the chains.
DE Shane Ray, MissouriJunior; 6-foot-3, 245 pounds; 65 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome and Head Coach John Harbaugh said they like Ray. He's a productive pass rusher with a very high motor. There are questions about his run defense, a toe injury and a recently reported marijuana possession charge.
OLB Bud Dupree, Kentucky
Senior; 6-foot-4, 264 pounds; 74 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles
Dupree is a well-rounded outside linebacker. He gets high marks in coverage, run stopping and pass rushing and plays with a physical style.