Poll: Who Will The Ravens Pick?

CB Marcus Peters, WashingtonJunior; 6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 30 tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed

Peters is a confident, strong cover cornerback with playmaking potential. He has some red flags on his resume after being dismissed from the team by his coaches last year.

CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest

Senior; 6-foot-1, 175 pounds; 44 tackles, 1 interception, 6 passes defensed

Johnson has the physical traits scouts are looking for, and could still add some bulk to his frame. He's excellent in coverage and physical against the run. He's also a local product from River Hill High School, where he was good friends with Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro.

CB Jalen Collins, LSU

Junior; 6- foot-0, 193 pounds; 33 tackles, 1 interception, 0 passes defensed

Collins is another cornerback who looks ideal on paper. He has natural coverage skills and is big and fast enough to cover a wide range of receivers. He has a high ceiling. However, he had only 12 college starts and reportedly failed multiple college drug tests.

RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

Junior; 6-foot-1, 213 pounds; 343 carries, 2,587 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 19 catches, 153 yards, 3 receiving touchdowns

Gordon had major college production and is a gifted runner. The former track standout worked with Ravens Running Backs Coach Thomas Hammock in college. He has more to prove as a three-down back who can pass protect and be a weapon in the passing game.

WR Breshad Perriman, Central Florida

Junior; 6-foot-3, 214 pounds; 50 catches, 1,044 yards, 9 touchdowns

Perriman is a major speedster who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds at his pro day. He has the prototypical size and speed combination for the position, but also had some troubles with concentration drops.

WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State

Junior; 6-foot-3, 212 pounds; 82 receptions, 1,165 yards, 10 touchdowns

Strong is the big, physical receiver who can win jump balls that fans have been clamoring for. He has good body control, strong hands and high marks for his work ethic. There are questions about how well he will be able to separate from defenders in the NFL.