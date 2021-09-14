Post-Game Quotes: Ravens at Raiders

DE Calais Campbell

(on what the team's performance down to the last minute says about the resiliency of this team) "We have a lot of fight and a lot of heart, but we have a lot of room for improvement. Where we're at right now, I just feel like this was a tough one. The biggest thing is that we have to learn from it and have a strong week. We have another tough opponent coming into our house, opening up our home game, so we have to be at our best. This is one of those things, but our team is a tough team. We know we have a lot of heart, but we have to find a way to win ballgames like this."

(on if the Raiders did anything that the Ravens defense might not have been expecting) "It's the first game of the season, so there will always be a few wrinkles in there – that was expected. You can't prepare for everything; you can only prepare off of what they did last year and in the preseason. But that's only so much, so that's just how it goes. We did things that they weren't ready for, too, that they couldn't prepare for that was unique. You have to hand it to them; they earned the win. It hurts. We don't like to lose like that. Again, I felt like we had it, and then they found a way to win it. But you have to give them the respect and then find a way to come back next week with our heads high and a lot of hunger in our hearts."

(on OLB Odafe Oweh's performance and his first-career sack) "Relentless motor, high effort, speed, man. He goes and gets them, that's pretty impressive. He has a bright future, and he has to keep making plays like that to give ourselves a chance to win. But he can't even celebrate it, because when you lose a game like that, that sack doesn't really matter. But he knows that; it's just one of those things where you're happy for him and you want to see him continue to develop and make his plays … We tease him a lot, too, because last year he didn't have any sacks in college. We gave him a hard time, but now we can't talk about it [anymore]. He earned that right. But it would have been much better with a win though."

WR Marquise Brown

(on what he saw on his touchdown reception) "It was like we've been there before with him moving around, just trying to get open to get him a throw. We know we can extend routes for him. When I saw him moving around back there, I knew I had an opportunity to get open. He delivered a great ball."

(on how effective he felt the passing game was) "I felt like we had it going good in the first half. We stopped ourselves a few times. We just have to continue to finish it out in the second half and finish games."

(on what the team's performance down to the last minute says about the resiliency of this team) "We have a chance. No matter if we're playing good football or not our best, we have guys that can make it happen – there's no question. For us to not play our best ball and still have a chance to win, it says something about the team."

RB Ty'Son Williams

(on how it felt to make his NFL debut) "It felt good. We played well, but we still have a few things to clean up. I'm just ready to get back to work and hopefully get this first win coming up."

(on his 35-yard touchdown run) "The offensive line created a huge hole, so I just did my part of hitting it, made a couple guys miss and took it the house."