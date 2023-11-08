Power Rankings: Ravens Ascend to No. 1

NFL.com No. 2 No. 2 “Much of the buzz around this team surrounds Lamar Jackson, and there's little mystery as to why. But the defense deserves heaps of praise, too. Baltimore now leads the NFL in points allowed (13.8 points per game), ranks second in yards per game allowed (262.6) and is third in sack percentage (9.4%). Any time you can rack up four sacks and hold a quality opponent to six first downs and three points, you've dominated. The Ravens gave up 24 points to Arizona in Week 8 (with all but seven of those points coming in the final seven minutes) but have allowed only 45 points combined in the other five games since Week 3. Now they have back-to-back home games against the Browns and Bengals. Ladies and gentlemen, the AFC North race is officially on. Baltimore looks really tough to beat now.” — Eric Edholm

Bleacher Report No. 3 No. 4 “The Ravens have the best defense in the AFC, if not the entire NFL. The loss of No. 1 running back J.K. Dobbins affected the running game not even a little. And Lamar Jackson remains maybe the hardest player in the NFL to defend. With due respect to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, there isn't a team in the AFC playing better football than the Ravens, and with the Browns and Bengals coming to M&T Bank the next two weeks, Baltimore has a golden opportunity to put a stranglehold on the AFC North.” — Gary Davenport

ESPN No. 3 No. 4

Sports Illustrated No. 4 No. 4 “I think the next best thing to having an elite stable of young, dynamic edge players is to have a rotation of the craftiest ones. Baltimore, with both Jadeveon Clowney and now Kyle Van Noy in the fold, alongside some of their more dynamic players up front, can be a maddening combination and a strip sack haven. I can imagine a playoff game turning dramatically because of one of these 30-plus-year-olds. All the good teams have them.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 2 No. 2 “They don't have a lot of stars on defense, but they have a lot of guys making plays. They might not be the 2000 Ravens defense, but it's not far off at this point.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 1 No. 2 “The Ravens outgained a good Seattle team 515-151. Baltimore has won four games in a row by an average of 20 points (including a 32-point win over the Lions) and is first in the league in offensive EPA (32.21) and third in defensive EPA (44.73) in that period. It has allowed nine touchdowns (first in the league) and scored 27 (third in the league) this season, and its point differential (plus-115) is the best in the league and 35 points higher than second place.” — Josh Kendall

The Ringer No. 2 No. 3 “The Jackson-led Ravens offense enters Week 10 ranked fourth in offensive points per game, with new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken unlocking the best of Jackson as a dropback passer. Yet, it’s not Jackson or Monken that’s deserving of the lion’s share of praise for the Ravens’ 7-2 start. Instead it’s Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has these Ravens drawing comparisons to the franchise’s vaunted 2000 defense. Baltimore is currently a full two points better than any other defense in the NFL in offensive points allowed per game, and only the Browns rank ahead of them in defensive EPA per snap. Truly thriving on both sides of the ball, the Ravens’ prospects are as good as any team at the top of the AFC right now.” —Austin Gayle

Sporting News No. 2 No. 3 “The Ravens are doing their best to prove they're the new team to beat in the AFC with a dominant defense and running game, not even needing too much from Lamar Jackson to roll opponents. John Harbaugh has done a great job meshing the team's new versatile identity with the old-school successful foundation.” — Vinnie Iyer

Fox Sports No. 2 No. 2 “Even with some mind-bending losses, you could make the argument the Ravens have the best resume in the NFL to date. Two games against NFC division leaders in three weeks, and the Ravens won both by a combined score of 75-9. Dominant as their erasing of Seattle was on Sunday, it could've been more emphatic with slightly better red-zone execution.” — David Helman