Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award Presented by T. Rowe Price

The Baltimore Ravens and T. Rowe Price have selected their 2022 Community Quarterback Award recipients. Funded by the NFL Foundation, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. and T. Rowe Price, the award honors individuals who exhibit leadership, dedication and commitment to bettering their local communities.

The honorees will be recognized at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, when the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each Community Quarterback winner will receive complimentary tickets to the game, a personalized Ravens jersey, a T. Rowe Price giveaway and a $5,000 grant to help aid their respective nonprofit organization.

2022 Community Quarterback Winners:

Alejandra Ivanovich – Amigos of Baltimore County

Amigos of Baltimore County was founded through a direct mission of helping all Latino residents become fully informed, empowered and integrated citizens of the community. Ivanovich serves as the volunteer executive director, where she works with immigrants to help them access community resources and serves as a translator for families who are enrolling kids in school or registering for a driver's license. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ivanovich organized food distributions and vaccine drives for non-English speakers. Ivanovich works diligently to ensure immigrants and non-English speakers are included in local government, including providing translation services and privacy for individuals, specifically women who are victims of domestic violence.

Detective Jahlik Mathis – Police and Sneaks, Inc.

Detective Mathis of the Baltimore Police Department created Police and Sneaks, Inc., with the goal of fostering better relationships between police officers and the communities they serve. Detective Mathis put his vision into action by purchasing a new pair of sneakers for a different child in the Northwest District every time he was paid. The organization grew rapidly to where it is now, currently supporting weekly purchases of shoes for children around Baltimore. In keeping with the overall goal of the organization, each pair of sneakers are presented by a police officer in uniform. Since the creation of the organization, Detective Mathis has provided sneakers and fostered relationships with hundreds of children in Baltimore. Police and Sneaks has also hosted parties and celebrations to further strengthen the relationship officers have with local children, where they have given away sneakers and electronic gaming systems.

Kelly Ryan – Love In The Trenches

In 2019, Love in the Trenches (LITT) was founded to support families of those suffering from substance use disorder and those who have lost a family member to the disease of addiction. The organization provides support groups, education and resources for families, with the intention of changing the perception toward addiction. Ryan joined as an intern / volunteer in January 2022 and immediately became instrumental with the growth of the new campaign Undo the OD. LITT recently launched Undo the OD in hopes of putting a Narcan kit in every bar, restaurant and college campus in the state of Maryland. Through her influence, Towson University has asked LITT to provide Narcan training and kits for Campus Housing, Student Government and Presidents of Greek life.

Laure Ruth – Women's Law Center of Maryland

Founded in 1971, the Women's Law Center (WLC) of Maryland was created with the goal of providing justice for women across Maryland by advocating for the physical safety, economic security and autonomy of women across the state. Ruth currently serves as the legal director, where she oversees two free legal hotlines for emotional and difficult family law cases and manages a team of attorneys that offer a variety of free legal services in the areas of family law, immigration, domestic violence protective orders and employment law. During her tenure, she has been instrumental in the advancement of the WLC's Protection Order Advocacy and Representation project, which provides a free attorney to represent victims who have been abused by an intimate partner, and the Multi-Ethnic Domestic Violence Project, which provides immigration legal services to foreign-born Maryland residents who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault and/or human sex trafficking.

Lonnie Walker – J.O.Y. Baltimore

In 2016, inspired by the desire to address the growing homeless youth population in Baltimore City, Lonnie Walker founded J.O.Y. Baltimore. In 2017, J.O.Y Baltimore became Baltimore's first and only 501(c)3 nonprofit owned and operated by an African American without a fiscal sponsor, whose main focus is supporting homeless, displaced, runaway and LGBTQ youth. The organization, which focuses on ages 13-24, provides access to emergency and permanent housing, medical and dental services, community services, vital records and Maryland State IDs. In addition to those various services, Walker annually hosts holiday dinners and events. Over the past six years, through his motto, "Each One, Reach One," Walker has supported over 5,000 individuals as they obtain housing, vital records and receive medical assistance and food.

About the Ravens Foundation, Inc.

The Ravens Foundation is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community for more information.

