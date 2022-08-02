Press Release: Baltimore Ravens, Constellation Announce New Sustainability Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens announced today that Constellation, the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, will serve as the team's Official Clean Energy Provider through a new partnership focused on improving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. Constellation is also the presenting sponsor of Ravens Training Camp.

"We're helping our customers take the necessary steps to reduce their carbon footprint and combat the climate crisis – and that's the next chapter in our longtime partnership with the Ravens," said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer, Constellation. "As a fellow leader in Baltimore, we are proud to support our hometown team and guide the Ravens as they launch their sustainability journey and support the transition to a carbon-free future."

As Partners in Sustainability, Constellation will help the Ravens gain an in-depth understanding of their energy footprint, set aggressive and attainable carbon reduction goals and determine the energy products and services best suited to help the Ravens achieve those goals across the organization's footprint.

Constellation has powered the Under Armour Performance Center since 2015 and developed the 400 kilowatt on-site solar project that matches a portion of the team's energy use at the practice facility. The organizations have also partnered on a number of community initiatives, including Sacks for Science, which has provided trips to the Maryland Science Center for approximately 20,000 students from more than 200 local schools.

