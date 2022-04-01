Press Release: BALTIMORE RAVENS HOST SEVENTH ANNUAL L.I.F.T. CONFERENCE

April 1, 2022

For Immediate Release

BALTIMORE RAVENS HOST SEVENTH ANNUAL L.I.F.T. CONFERENCE

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Seventh Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Tuesday, April 5 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The L.I.F.T. Conference is a leadership seminar for female student-athletes who attend local high schools. Current freshmen, sophomores and juniors from Maryland were invited to apply for the conference, with many receiving referrals from their coaches and/or athletic directors. The criteria to be selected included those student-athletes who serve as both an "untitled leader" and "unsung hero" for their respective sports programs.

The event is designed to empower the next generation of female student-athletes and develop their leadership skills, helping them succeed both on and off the playing field. L.I.F.T. engages the young women in conversation about how sports skills help translate to their off-field endeavors (relationships, college preparation, workplace, professional sports arena, etc.). The students will have an opportunity to hear from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (8:30 a.m.), as well as Olympic gold medalist, Helen Maroulis (10:30 a.m.). A native of Rockville, Maryland, Maroulis attended Magruder High School, and as a freshman, became the first female wrestler to place at the Maryland state wrestling championships. In 2016, Maroulis became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling. She followed up her historic performance with another Olympic medal in 2020, winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. To learn more about Helen's historic career, please click here.

Strive, How You Lead Matters will lead an interactive discussion with the group before it breaks into a workout session designed to help the students discover how their on-field skills can be applied to their personal and professional lives. A second group discussion will then take place in the late morning. Strive provides highly-specialized leadership training to a nationally-diverse group of student-athletes, coaches and adult leaders through residential summer programs and in-school workshops. Since 1996, Strive has taught leadership qualities to students and educators from more than 40 states and seven countries worldwide.

*Who: *John Harbaugh (Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens)

Helen Maroulis (2-time Olympian, Gold Medalist, American Freestyle Wrestler, Maryland Native)

Raven Scott (Assistant Director of Programming, Strive)

Alex Aust Holman (US National Lacrosse Player, Gold Medalist, UA Athlete, Personal Trainer)

Maryland-Area High School Female Student Athletes

*What: *Baltimore Ravens L.I.F.T. Conference

Where: Under Armour Performance Center

1 Winning Drive

Owings Mills, MD 21117

When: Tuesday, April 5

8:30 a.m.

Details:Please see attached sheet for a detailed timeline.

Coach Harbaugh will address the students at approximately 8:30 a.m.

_ Helen Maroulis will address the students at approximately 10:30 a.m._