Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 'Huddle for 100' Day

BALTIMORE RAVENS 'HUDDLE FOR 100' DAY

On Monday, Sept. 23, the Baltimore Ravens will host their "Huddle for 100" community day of service. Held in recognition of the NFL's 100th season, "Huddle for 100" calls for participants to dedicate 100 minutes of service, with the goal of accumulating 100 million volunteer minutes among all NFL fans.

More than 50 charitable organizations (see attached) throughout the area, covering a wide range of worthy causes, will host a service event on Monday. Additionally, dozens of schools and local companies will also be hosting their own events. In all, over 15,000 people will volunteer and represent a combined 2 million-plus minutes of service throughout the Baltimore community.

Each participating nonprofit will be supported by the Ravens, with team executives, staff, coaches and nearly every player participating in this community-wide initiative. Ravens cheerleaders, alumni players, the Marching Ravens and Poe will also visit various sites on Monday.

As a bonus to those who participate, each site will have two (2) tickets to the upcoming Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game (Oct. 13, 2019), which will be presented to volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their service. Additionally, two (2) deserving volunteers will receive ticket packages for Super Bowl LIV, which takes place on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Volunteers can still join this "Caw to Action," and sign-up is available on a first-come, first-served basis at www.baltimoreravens.com/huddlefor100.

(Please note, if you are unable to attend one of the listed events, fans are still urged to dedicate 100 minutes of their own community service. For ideas and other ways to give back, please clickhere.)