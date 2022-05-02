Press Release: Baltimore Ravens to Host 'A Championship Celebration'

May 02, 2022 at 11:11 AM

The Baltimore Ravens are excited to announce a tribute to their 2000 Super Bowl-winning team with "A Championship Celebration." The ticketed event is open to fans and will be filmed by NFL Films as part of an upcoming ESPN project.

On Monday, May 23 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, several members of the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV team – including Brian Billick, Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Woodson, Tony Siragusa, Trent Dilfer, Jamal Lewis, Marvin Lewis and Jack del Rio – will appear together on stage and reminisce on their magical season. The reunion will feature entertaining stories, unseen footage from the Super Bowl season and special surprise guest appearances.

"We're thrilled to provide our fans exclusive access to relive memories of the Ravens' first Super Bowl title," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "And for our fans to do so alongside some of the team's most impactful contributors and outgoing personalities is truly special. The stories will be endless."

Tickets to the event are $35 and include photo opportunities with the 2000 Lombardi Trophy and Lamar Hunt Trophy, in addition to access to shop commemorative items at the Official Ravens Team Store. All in attendance will also receive a custom Super Bowl XXXV pennant. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets to "A Championship Celebration" go on sale May 4 and can be purchased at: www.baltimoreravens.com/championshipcelebration

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Foundation Accepting Applications for Play 60 Grant

For the 16th-consecutive year, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. is executing the Ravens PLAY 60 Grant.

news

Ravens Executive Bob Eller Retiring After 35 Years With Franchise

Bob Eller, the Baltimore Ravens' senior vice president of operations, has announced that he will retire on June 1. Eller has spent 38 years in the NFL, including 35 with the Browns/Ravens franchise.

news

Ravens, Socios Honor Local Firehouses To Kick Off New Partnership

The Ravens announced a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Ravens Announce Draft Party and Outlet Sale

For the first time since 2019, the Baltimore Ravens will host a Draft Party celebrating the first day of the NFL Draft from M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON DESTINATION PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE RAVENS HOST SEVENTH ANNUAL L.I.F.T. CONFERENCE

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference & Luncheon (New Day/Time)

news

Media Advisory: BALTIMORE COUNTY TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW RAVENS-THEMED PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

news

Kerry Dixon Hired as Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon has been hired as assistant quarterbacks coach on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff.

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With NT Michael Pierce

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising