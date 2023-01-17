Press Release: Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore Announce Major Gift From Ravens and Plans for West Baltimore Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore will host a press event with the Baltimore Ravens, LEVEL82, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, and Green Street Academy to announce a major gift that will support the creation of the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore.

WHY: The Baltimore Ravens and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore will announce a major gift from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation. The funds will transform the existing Hilton Recreation Center and create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. The project will be the third such collaboration in the nation between an NFL team and a Boys & Girls Club. Partners in this significant project include Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, Green Street Academy, and neighborhood and community leaders.