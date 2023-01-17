Press Release: Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore Announce Major Gift From Ravens and Plans for West Baltimore Club

Jan 17, 2023 at 02:57 PM

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore will host a press event with the Baltimore Ravens, LEVEL82, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, and Green Street Academy to announce a major gift that will support the creation of the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore.

WHO:

Sashi Brown – President of the Baltimore Ravens

Dick Cass - President Emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens

Brandon Scott – Mayor of Baltimore City

Reginald Moore – Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

John T. Bullock – Baltimore City Council – District 9

Torrey Smith – Two-time Super Bowl Champion and co-founder of LEVEL82

Jeff Breslin – President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore

Denisha Logan – Executive Director, Green Street Academy

Pamela Green – President Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association

WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

  • 11:00 a.m. – Press event and speakers
  • 11:30 a.m. – Media availability with speakers for one-on-ones

WHERE: Hilton Recreation Center

2950 Phelps Lane

Baltimore, MD 21229

WHY: The Baltimore Ravens and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore will announce a major gift from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation. The funds will transform the existing Hilton Recreation Center and create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. The project will be the third such collaboration in the nation between an NFL team and a Boys & Girls Club. Partners in this significant project include Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, Green Street Academy, and neighborhood and community leaders.

www.BGCMetroBaltimore.org

www.BaltimoreRavens.com

