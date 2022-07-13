Press Release: Fans Can Still Obtain Free Passes to Attend July 30 M&T Bank Stadium Practice

Jul 13, 2022 at 03:42 PM
Baltimore Ravens

All free passes to the 16 open practices of the Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center were claimed in four minutes this morning. (The passes were made available online at 11 a.m.)

The Ravens can safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day for these practices at their Owings Mills training facility.

Fans interested in attending the July 30 M&T Bank Stadium practice can still obtain free passes by visiting www.Baltimoreravens.com/stadiumpractice or the Ravens' Mobile App. Following this practice, which begins at 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks and laser show.

"We are very excited to see how quickly fans claimed passes to our training facility practices," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "Enthusiasm for the upcoming season is high, and we look forward to hosting the Ravens Flock as we kick off another great year."

