Ravens Complete Stadium Enhancement Project

ADDITIONAL INFO ON VIDEO SCREENS, WIFI & NEW LED SPORTS LIGHTS

• In 2019, in a project funded by the Maryland Stadium Authority, the stadium was furnished with new LED Sports Lights. These lights provide more energy efficiency and the capability to instantly switch on and off. In all, Musco Sports Lighting installed 416 new light fixtures atop the stadium that produce a brighter light with less glare and the ability to create dynamic light shows.

• Prior to the 2015 season, the Ravens invested $5 million in a project to install Wi-Fi access for fans at M&T Bank Stadium. From 2015-17, the throughput capability was 2 gigabits per second (Gpbs). In 2018, the stadium boasted an upgraded throughput capability of 10 Gpbs, or an increase in capability that is five times greater than the previous three seasons.

• In 2017, the Ravens made an investment to create a more immersive gameday experience for their fans. Designed and created by Prismview, a Samsung Electronics Company, the updated and enhanced RavensVision ultra-HD 4K video screens each measure 36 feet high and 201 feet wide. Each display is the equivalent of a 2,448-inch flat panel television. It would take over 1,000 40-inch flat screen TVs to equal one of these giant LED (light emitting diode) displays. Each display has extreme contrast face plastics combined with over 6 million individual LED pixels providing brilliant images in bright sunlight and during night events.

• The two giant screens are made up of modular LED panels – 13 inches wide by 6.5 inches tall. Each of these premium LED modules contain 512 pixels, spaced only 10mm - 0.39" - apart. Due to the massive size of these displays, these panels were assembled from 50 sections. Each display weighs in at an amazing 76,500 pounds.

• In a historic launch of in-venue video technology, in 2017, the Ravens became the first team to have a permanently-installed SkyCam. Typically reserved for the NFL's largest broadcasts, including the Super Bowl and other primetime games, SkyCam delivers its immersive and signature "Quarterback View" for every home game. Its nearly invisible support cables can withstand over 800 pounds each, while the camera system can reach speeds over 25 miles per hour.

• In addition to the main video boards, in 2018, the Ravens installed four corner displays to add to the fan viewing experience. Each of the four LED video displays measures over 34 feet wide by 44 feet high – a bonus of over 6,081 square feet of screens.

• In cooperation with WJHW, VPC and the Ravens' production team, BeckTV, a leader in broadcast design and installation, created a leading-edge production facility for M&T Bank Stadium. The new control room includes state-of-the-art systems for 4K/HD replay, graphics and cameras to help produce world-class programming. In addition to 11 manned cameras, the Ravens have 20 robotic cameras contributing to the gameday production.

• The 2017 addition of four LED ribbon boards on the Club Level and Suite Level fascia further elevate the in-stadium atmosphere. These dynamic displays measure a combined 2,373 feet with almost three times the pixel resolution over the previous ribbon boards, providing amazing clarity throughout the stadium.

• With over 28,000 square feet of total display area, the RavensVison displays, corner displays and LED ribbons combine more than 20 million pixels to create one of the NFL's most captivating experiences.

• Two high definition video boards measuring 8 feet high and 30 feet wide were installed at the concourse entrances of Gates A and D in 2013. (Approximately 60 percent of fans enter Gate A for all stadium events.)