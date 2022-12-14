Press Release: Playoff Tickets for Potential Wild Card Game at M&T Bank Stadium

Dec 14, 2022 at 05:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Tickets for a potential Baltimore Ravens' Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale Thursday (Dec. 15) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at baltimoreravens.com/playoffs. All Wild Card game buyers will also receive pre-sale access to potential Divisional Round playoff tickets.

The 2022 NFL postseason begins with the Wild Card round on Jan. 14-16, 2023.

The Ravens are currently tied atop the AFC North standings with 9-4 Cincinnati, however, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Bengals in Week 5. With four regular season games remaining, the Ravens hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race.

The AFC's four division winners will be guaranteed at least one home playoff game. The conference's top overall seed receives a first-round bye, and the remaining three division champions will host a Wild Card game.

In addition to single-game tickets, hospitality tent packages are also available for all home playoff games. Fans interested in learning more about these options can contact the Ravens' ticket office at 410-261-RAVE (7283).

