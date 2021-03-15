Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with G Kevin Zeitler

Mar 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a three-year contract with G Kevin Zeitler, pending the passing of a physical, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Monday. 

Here are several notes about the 6-4, 330-pound Zeitler:

  • A nine-year NFL veteran, Zeitler has played in 135 games (134 starts) for Cincinnati (2012-17), Cleveland (2017-18) and the New York Giants (2019-20). He also started all four playoff games in which he appeared with the Bengals.   
  • Zeitler has missed only nine games throughout his nine-year NFL career, competing in more than 90 percent of his team's offensive snaps in seven of nine seasons. He has started all 16 games in six of his NFL campaigns, including five of the past six seasons. 
  • Zeitler was originally selected by Cincinnati in the first round (27th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed as a free agent with Cleveland in 2017 before being traded to the Giants in 2019. 
  • Zeitler started all 16 games at right guard in 2020, helping the Giants average 110.5 rushing yards per game and produce 13 rushing touchdowns. 
  • While with Cincinnati, Zeitler helped guide the Bengals to four-consecutive playoff appearances (2012-15) and two AFC North titles. 
  • Prior to his NFL career, Zeitler played in 43 games at Wisconsin, where he earned first-team All-America honors as a senior in 2011. He also helped guide the Badgers to consecutive Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl berths from 2010-11. 
  • Last name is pronounced: ZITE-ler

Note: The Ravens will conduct media availability with Zeitler after he has passed his physical and signed his contract.

