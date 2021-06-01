Press Release: Ravens Announce 2021 Scholarship Recipients

The Baltimore Ravens have selected their 2021 class of Ravens Scholars. For the 12th-consecutive year, outstanding area high school seniors will be awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years to each scholar) to support their respective college educations. Five scholars were selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service.

Funded by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the scholarship program enables local youth to continue their education on the collegiate level. The organization has a long-standing history of service to local communities, and this fund helps support those who exhibit the same commitment. Applications were accepted from students who attended public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Carroll County, areas where the Ravens operate training facilities, maintain offices and hold youth football camps.

The Ravens organization once again continued its partnership with CollegeBound Foundation, an independent, nonprofit program designed to work exclusively with local students, helping high schoolers achieve a post-secondary education. After receiving nearly 200 applications, the scholarship committee selected 10 finalists to be interviewed virtually. Ravens vice president of public relations Patrick Gleason and vice president of broadcasting and gameday productions Jay O'Brien joined members of CollegeBound to conduct the interviews.

Below are the five students who will receive scholarships:

2021 Ravens Scholars

Angelica Brooks, Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA) – This fall, Brooks plans to stay in Baltimore to attend Johns Hopkins University. A four-year classical voice student, Brooks has excelled in many musical performances including operas, recitals, and alongside her BSA classmates, she twice performed the national anthem before a Baltimore Ravens home game. Brooks, a National Honors Society student who is dedicated to bettering the environment, spearheaded the Baltimore School for the Arts Green Team and successfully obtained a $500 grant towards food waste projects and greener equipment at her school. Additionally, she served as an intern at Baltimore Beyond Plastic where she educated elementary school students about the environmental dangers of single-use plastics. Brooks also volunteered with Banner Neighborhoods to help create a fun event for local neighborhoods to promote the 2020 census. For all of her outstanding youth leadership work, in 2019 Brooks was recognized by the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank as an Honor Rows recipient.

Jamira Collins, Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW) – Collins will be attending Northeastern University this fall. Elected student body president by her peers, she helped to raise funds for school events, developed school policies for the betterment of her classmates and served as a major communicator between the school's faculty and student body. This role proved to be especially essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Passionate about studying artificial intelligence, Collins was a team manager with BLSYW's VEX Robotics Club and helped her team win city and state championships. She also learned about computer coding and programming through Northrop Grumman's HIP Program. A member of the National Honors Society, Collins was also elected "Miss BLSYW" for her dedication to leadership, and in that role served as an ambassador by representing her school at official functions.

Oluwasefunmi Oluwafemi, Western High School – With the goal of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, Oluwafemi plans to pursue her undergraduate degree at Bucknell University this fall. Throughout her tenure at Western High School, Oluwafemi showed a true dedication to bettering her community by earning a total of 887 community service hours. Primarily, she consistently volunteered her time supporting a local school's food pantry and served food to homeless men and women at Our Daily Bread. Oluwafemi is also a talented musician and played the flute and piccolo in the Poly-Western Marching Band and the oboe in the Baltimore City Schools Honor Band. As a sales co-owner at Made@Dent, Oluwafemi works to sell products made by students associated with the nonprofit Dent Education. Most recently, Dent Education students designed and created personal protective equipment for community members including face shields and masks. When she's not serving, Oluwafemi also loves acting, playing lacrosse and participating in her school's African Student Association.

Sarah Rad, Baltimore City College – Rad, a four-year Honor Roll student, will attend the University of Maryland, College Park this upcoming fall where she plans to study elementary education. A talented musician, Rad is currently a member of the Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra and was invited to attend a mandolin academy in Genova, Italy in 2019. Also passionate about teaching, she regularly dedicates her free time to ensuring other children have access to a musical education at no cost. At Baltimore City College, Rad, who will graduate in the Top 10% of her class, also played on the school's badminton team and was a leader in their recycling club.