Press Release: Ravens-Broncos Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos game, presented by official gameday sponsor Safeway, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). Highlighting the day's events is Marshal Yanda's halftime induction into the Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers.

RavensWalk Activities

Ravens Legend and 2022 Ring of Honor inductee Marshal Yanda will join Ravens digital host Garrett Downing on the RavensWalk stage at 11 a.m. for a special Q&A session with fans.

Additionally, through the 27th annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, prior to kickoff (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Safeway, the Maryland Food Bank, WBAL-TV and other volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations on RavensWalk and outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances. The final poundage collected will be calculated and distributed to those in need through the MFB. The Family Food & Funds Drive is also supported by Von Paris, which will transport all collected items from the stadium to the MFB.

Gate Giveaways

Upon entering the stadium, all fans will receive a Marshal Yanda Ring of Honor lapel pin.

Introductions

Baltimore's defense will be introduced.

National Anthem & Flyover

Katyrah Love, a Baltimore native and Top 20 finalist on American Idol Season 20, will sing the national anthem. Prior to the anthem, two F-18s from The Red Rippers of VFA-11 from Naval Air Station Oceana will perform a flyover.

Game Ball Delivery

Jennifer Hudson, a singer, actress and host of the Jennifer Hudson Show – which can be seen weekdays on WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore – will deliver the game ball. Hudson is the youngest woman and second African American woman to receive all four major American entertainment awards – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Ravens Ring of Honor inductee Marshal Yanda will serve as the Legend of the Game.

Halftime Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony

Ravens Legend Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, during halftime of the game. Considered one of the greatest to ever wear a Baltimore uniform, Yanda played 13 NFL seasons – all with the Ravens – earning eight Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro honors, while helping Baltimore capture the 2012 Super Bowl XLVII Championship.

My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats, now in its seventh season as an NFL initiative, was born out of requests by players across the league to showcase the many philanthropic causes that are important to them and provide a platform to share their personal charitable commitments. This week, NFL players are wearing customized cleats in honor of the causes they support. Fans can visit www.NFL.com/MyCauseMyCleats to discover the players' stories, bid on their custom cleats for charity and learn more about their commitment to sparking change within their communities.

Here is a list of Ravens players – and their causes – wearing customizes cleats vs. Denver:

Player

Cause

Mark Andrews

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Kenyan Drake

Pups 4 Patriots via American Humane

Tyler Linderbaum

Big O Foundation

Justin Madubuike

Autism Speaks

Nick Moore

Travis Manion Foundation

Odafe Oweh

Sickle Cell Association of New Jersey

Patrick Queen

Boo 2 Bullying

Kristian Welch

Warrior Rising

In-Game Recognitions