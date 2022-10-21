Press Release: Ravens-Browns Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff), presented by official gameday sponsor Dunkin'.

Gate Giveaways

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a $5 Dunkin' gift card upon stadium entry. Additionally, all fans in attendance will receive a Super Bowl XLVII championship banner that commemorates the Ravens' 2012 title-winning team.

Super Bowl XLVII 10-Year Reunion Ceremonies

Over 50 members of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII-winning team will gather to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise's second world championship. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m., when players and coaches from that Super Bowl squad will be announced on-field during a pre-game ceremony.

During halftime, the team will take part in a special on-field tribute, with Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed addressing the crowd to share memories of the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season.

Player Introductions

Baltimore's defense will be introduced.

National Anthem

Baltimore native Davon Fleming, who was a semifinalist contestant on season 13 of The Voice, will sing the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by three UH-1N helicopters, with the lead aircraft piloted by Baltimore native Col. Todd Randolph, who is the Joint Base Andrews 316th Wing Commander.

Special Recognition

Just prior to kickoff, the Ravens will recognize longtime superfan "Real Fan Dan" for his 25 years of cheers. Additionally, longtime Baltimore football fanatics "Big Wheel" and "Spoke" will join "Real Fan Dan" in the special moment.

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Granath and Garrett Downing take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, highlights key storylines and offers news, analysis and special guests. Sunday's featured guest is Ravens Ring of Honor member Haloti Ngata.