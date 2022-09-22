Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Sep 22, 2022 at 04:13 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Todd Sommerville, varsity head football coach of the Crofton Cardinals (Gambrills, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Sommerville is the third recipient of the award in 2022.

Last Friday (9/16), the Cardinals traveled to Annapolis and recorded the first shutout victory in school history with a 40-0 victory over the Annapolis Panthers. Notching both a defensive score and special teams touchdown in the first half, senior OLB Brayden Shaw returned an interception for a touchdown and a blocked punt recovery to give Crofton a 19-0 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals broke off three long touchdown runs in the second half to extend their advantage – senior RB Javon Gary (44 yards), senior RB Abraham Sani (84 yards) and senior WR Sam Ross (65 yards) each recorded a touchdown.

In just its second year of varsity football competition, Crofton is off to a 3-0 start after finishing last year 2-7.

"A lot of the credit goes to our senior class," Sommerville stated. "They have been dedicated to finding success this season and starting the program in the right way so there is a foundation of success for future players who come through."

This week, Crofton travels to the South River Seahawks (Edgewater, Md.) on Friday (9/23) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor nine high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.

To learn more, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.

2022 Ravens High School Coach of the Week Recipients:

Table inside Article
WeekRecipientSchool
Week 1Messay HailemariamSt. Frances Academy
Week 2Chris BasslerWestminster High School
Week 3Todd SommervilleCrofton High School

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Rise High School Football Showdown

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Ravens Announce Season-Long Gameday Promotion & Event Schedule

Super Bowl XLVII Team Reunion & Marshal Yanda Ring of Honor Induction Among Highlights

news

Press Release: 22nd Annuals Honor Rows Recipients

news

Press Release: Statement From Eric DeCosta

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Ravens Launch 'And Football' Campaign

Baltimore Native Josh Charles Stars in First Commercial

news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Chris Janson To Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff At Power Plant Live!

Free Watch Party Concludes Kickoff Week Events

news

Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' For Final Preseason Game vs. Washington

news

Press Release: Ravens Announce 2022 Ravens Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Find Tickets
Advertising