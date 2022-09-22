Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Todd Sommerville, varsity head football coach of the Crofton Cardinals (Gambrills, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Sommerville is the third recipient of the award in 2022.

Last Friday (9/16), the Cardinals traveled to Annapolis and recorded the first shutout victory in school history with a 40-0 victory over the Annapolis Panthers. Notching both a defensive score and special teams touchdown in the first half, senior OLB Brayden Shaw returned an interception for a touchdown and a blocked punt recovery to give Crofton a 19-0 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals broke off three long touchdown runs in the second half to extend their advantage – senior RB Javon Gary (44 yards), senior RB Abraham Sani (84 yards) and senior WR Sam Ross (65 yards) each recorded a touchdown.

In just its second year of varsity football competition, Crofton is off to a 3-0 start after finishing last year 2-7.

"A lot of the credit goes to our senior class," Sommerville stated. "They have been dedicated to finding success this season and starting the program in the right way so there is a foundation of success for future players who come through."

This week, Crofton travels to the South River Seahawks (Edgewater, Md.) on Friday (9/23) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor nine high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.