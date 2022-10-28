Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Eric Siegel, varsity head football coach of the Bel Air Bobcats (Bel Air, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Siegel is the eighth recipient of the award in 2022.

Last Thursday (10/20), the Bobcats defeated the Elkton Golden Elks, 48-8, to remain undefeated (8-0) on the season. Racing to a 21-0 first quarter lead behind senior RB Nehemiah Ramsey's 7-yard touchdown run and two passing scores from senior QB Tre Dennis, Bel Air entered halftime leading 35-0.

The 8-0 record marks Bel Air's first 8-plus win season since 2016, as the Bobcats have outscored their opponents 287-35 on the year. They are one of just four Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association "Class 3A" programs that remains undefeated.

"From the seniors to the younger guys, they have all really bought in defensively to what we've been talking about since the summer – do your job, be accountable to your teammates and be coachable," Siegel stated. "On the offensive side of the ball, we have athletes who are special, and a great offensive coordinator in Coach [Kyle] Benfield. Our offensive line is a fantastic group, and they help our QB Jay Perez, RB Nate Furrow and WR Tre Dennis be successful."

This week, Bel Air hosts the Edgewood Rams (Edgewood, MD) on Friday (10/28) for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Bobcats last beat the Rams (8-1) in 2015.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor nine high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.