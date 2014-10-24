Press Release: Ravens Host Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party

RAVENS HOST GOODWILL GRIDIRON HALLOWEEN PARTY

Ravens TE Dennis Pitta,K Justin Tucker andDT Brandon Williams will serve as hosts for the 15th annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party on Monday (10/27) at Dave & Buster's (Arundel Mills Mall). They will be joined by Ravens teammates and more than 600 guests at the festive party.

The event features a night of bowling, billiards, video games and light fare, in addition to a silent auction. Guests with unique costumes will take part in a costume contest, judged by Ravens players in attendance.

The event benefits Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc., with all proceeds donated toward training and employment programs to help the disabled and underprivileged secure and retain jobs. Last year, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake provided services for over 39,563 individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, placing 2,532 people into jobs.