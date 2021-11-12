Press Release: Ravens In Our Community 11/15

M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers School Visit

This Monday (11/15) at 1:15 p.m., Baltimore Ravens C/G Bradley Bozeman, Ravens cheerleaders and Poe will visit Hampden Elementary/Middle School (Baltimore, Md.) to recognize Muhammad Benyameen, who is the grand prize winner of the 2021 M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers award. Bozeman will visit with students in an outdoor field-day event at the school.

Benyameen, who was selected from hundreds of nominations, was presented with a $4,000 grant donation for Hampden Elementary/Middle during a school visit earlier this year. The two runners-up were also awarded $1,000 in grant funds for their respective schools. "It is important to acknowledge the commitment of all teachers who've had to completely change the ways they work and engage with their students during this challenging school year," stated Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's regional president for greater Baltimore.

Now in its seventh-consecutive year, the Touchdown for Teachers program recognizes and honors local teachers for their leadership, dedication and commitment to education, and for their outstanding service to their school, students and community.

1:15 – 2 p.m.

Hampden Elementary/Middle School

3608 Chestnut Avenue