Press Release: Ravens in Our Community

Friday, Nov. 4

Ravens' Purple Friday Caravan

The Baltimore Ravens will host their third Purple Friday Caravan of the 2022 season on Friday, Nov. 4 in Howard County.

Ravens Cheerleaders and members of the Marching Ravens will join staff members at four elementary schools to surprise students with a pep rally.

Below is a list of schools and approximate times when the Ravens' Purple Friday Caravan will visit:

1 p.m. Pointer's Run Elementary (6600 S. Trotter Road, Clarksville, MD 21029)

1:30 p.m. Clarksville Elementary (12041 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029)

2:10 p.m. Centennial Lane Elementary (3825 Centennial Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042)

2:45 p.m. West Friendship Elementary (12500 Frederick Road, West Friendship, MD 21794)

These school visits are closed to the public, and media members are asked to not promote in advance to help maintain the element of surprise for the students.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Pups4Patriots Veteran Appreciation Event

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ravens RB Kenyan Drake and T Ronnie Stanley will partner with American Humane and its Pups4Patriots program to host a meet and greet and thank veterans for their service at the Wegmans in Owings Mills. The event will take place as the NFL celebrates its month-long Salute to Service initiative, which honors active service members and those who have served.

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Wegmans

10100 Reisterstown Road