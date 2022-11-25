Press Release: Ravens in Our Community

Nov 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Baltimore Ravens

19*th* Annual Helping Up Mission Coat Distribution

The Baltimore Ravens will host their 19th Annual Ravens Coat Giveaway at the Helping Up Mission shelter on Monday (11/28). Several Ravens players, including CB Marlon Humphrey and K Justin Tucker will distribute coats and cold weather gear to Baltimore men in need.

10 – 11 a.m.

Helping Up Mission

1029 East Baltimore St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

Maryland Food Bank Donation Event

On Monday (11/28), Ravens DE Calais Campbell will join Campbell's Soup to donate 5,000 Campbell's products to the Maryland Food Bank (MFB). Campbell will join Ravens' staff volunteers as they sort through donated food to prepare for distribution to MFB's statewide network of community partners.

This donation is part of a larger commitment by Campbell's Soup, with the remaining amount undetermined, as 25 Campbell's Soup products will be donated to MFB for each tackle by the Ravens defense throughout the 2022 season.

10:15 a.m.

Maryland Food Bank

2200 Halethorpe Farms Road

Baltimore, MD 21227

** Throughout the 2022 football season, the Ravens community relations team will produce weekly publications recapping the team's community outreach efforts. To follow along, please visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/recaps. **

