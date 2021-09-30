Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY

Friday, Oct. 1

Ravens' Purple Friday Caravan

The Baltimore Ravens will host their first Purple Friday Caravan of the 2021 season on Friday, Oct. 1.

Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and members of the Marching Ravens will join Ravens staff members at three elementary schools to surprise students with a pep rally.

Below is a list of schools and approximate times when the Ravens' Purple Friday Caravan will visit:

9:30 a.m. Carroll Springs School (495 S Center Street, Westminster, MD 21157)

10 a.m. Westminster Elementary School (811 Uniontown Road, Westminster, MD 21158)

10:30 a.m. Taneytown Elementary School (100 Kings Drive, Taneytown, MD 21787)

These events are closed to the public, and media members are asked to not promote in advance to help maintain the element of surprise for the students.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

*Ravens and 'PCs for People' Team Up to Close the Digital Divide *

On Tuesday (10/5), the Ravens will celebrate National Digital Inclusion Week by delivering laptops to Cecil-Kirk Recreation Center. This delivery is part of a donation of 250 computers to 15 recreation centers in Baltimore City in partnership with the NFL's Digital Divide Grant Program. Ravens DE Calais Campbell will be on-site at the recreation center to assist in the distribution of computers to individuals at the center.

The laptops and desktops are provided by the Baltimore nonprofit PCs for People Maryland. The organization partners with companies throughout the region, picking up "retired" devices, refurbishing them to good-as-new in its East Baltimore warehouse, and then distributing them in the community.

4 p.m.

Cecil-Kirk Recreation Center

909 E. 22nd Street

Baltimore, MD 21218

Ravens Host Sip 'N Paint Night

On Tuesday (10/5), the Baltimore Ravens will host their sixth annual Sip 'N Paint Night at M&T Bank Stadium for pre-registered participants of the Ravens' Purple club, and for those who are currently battling or have overcome breast cancer. The evening will include refreshments, hors d'oeuvres and a Ravens-themed instructional painting session hosted by Trevino Paint (Pikesville, Md.). WR Devin Duvernay will be in attendance to help celebrate the event.

The event will honor the Ravens' continued support of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative; the goal of which is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

6 – 8 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium

1101 Russell Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

*Media should park in Lot D and enter the Southeast Suite Lobby

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Ravens' Crucial Catch Gift Distribution at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

In continuation of the team's Crucial Catch efforts, Ravens cheerleaders and staff will visit patients in the Healing Garden at MedStar Franklin Square Cancer Center at Loch Raven, on the campus of MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital to deliver cancer care kits.

Each kit will include a blanket, candle, tumbler, playing cards, a Ravens hat and other team-related items to provide support and encouragement to those undergoing treatment for various cancers at the medical center.

For the safety of all parties, the visitation event will take place entirely outdoors.

10 a.m.

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

5601 Loch Raven Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21236