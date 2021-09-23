Press Release: Ravens Launch 'The Purple Chair Podcast'

Sep 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS LAUNCH 'THE PURPLE CHAIR PODCAST'

The Baltimore Ravens have added another podcast to the Ravens Podcast Network, with the team launching "The Purple Chair Podcast" earlier this week.

Host Cassie Calvert introduces fans to the Ravens organization in a new way, featuring voices they may not have heard from before. Those closest to the players share what life is really like in the NFL, and Ravens staff share everything from how the team fuels to how the Ravens' brand is shaped.

"There are many smart and dynamic women in and around this organization who have unique stories to tell and fresh perspectives," Calvert said. "I'm really excited that this podcast will give fans new insight into their team and the NFL."

The first episode, which debuted Tuesday (Sept. 21), features an interview with Lacie DeCosta, a former team employee and the wife of Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta. Lacie talks about her family's deep history with and love for the Ravens, interacting with fans on social media and much more.

Future episodes will feature women working in the business and football side of the Ravens organization, players' wives and mothers, Ingrid and Alison Harbaugh, Renee Bisciotti and more.

"The Purple Chair Podcast" is the fifth podcast launched by the team, joining "The Lounge", "Black in the NFL," "What Happened to That Guy?" and "Man of the Crowd" in the Ravens Podcast Network.

Listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, TuneIn, PlayerFM, Stitcher or listen on the team's website.

