Press Release: Ravens-Lions Gameday Information

Gate Giveaways
Upon arrival, each fan will receive a commemorative Terrell Suggs Ring of Honor pin and a "Today I Honor..." Crucial Catch placard, which can be used during a first-half, stadium-wide moment to honor those who have courageously battled – or are still battling – cancer. (More information can be found below.)
Terrell Suggs' RavensWalk Q&A
Prior to the game at 11:15 a.m., Ravens Legend Terrell Suggs
will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud
Light Stage.
Player Introductions
Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities, which include the Ravens' starting defense being introduced out of the tunnel.
National Anthem & Flyover
The Baltimore School for the Arts choir will perform the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by four T-38 Talon planes from the United States Air Force 49th Fighter Training Squadron.
Ravens Legend of the Game & Ring of Honor Induction
Terrell Suggs will serve as Sunday's Legend of the Game and be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, during halftime. A seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Suggs played 16 seasons (2003-18) for Baltimore, producing franchise records in sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (37).
Seeing action in 229 regular season games and 18 postseason contests as a Raven, Suggs was a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII-winning team. Tabbed by Ozzie Newsome as a 2003 first-round draft pick (10th overall), Suggs also registered 941 tackles as a Raven, ranking second only behind LB Ray Lewis (2,643).
Following his time in Charm City, Suggs played one more season (2019), splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, he captured his second-career Super Bowl title. During his 17-year NFL career, Suggs tallied 139 sacks, which rank eighth most in league history. He also posted 12.5 sacks in the playoffs, producing a mark that ranks fourth in all-time postseason history.
Honorary Captain
Isaac Lopez, a five-year-old Ravens fan and pediatric cancer patient, will be featured as Sunday's Honorary Captain of the Game. As part of the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Foundation, Lopez's wish is to spend time with Ravens TE Mark Andrews and attend a Ravens' practice, which will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center this Friday (Oct. 20).
Seats For Service
Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department are this Sunday's Seats for Service recipients.
Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer Game
The Ravens and the American Cancer Society (ACS) will continue their efforts to support the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign. At the first-half two-minute warning, the Ravens will recognize on-field 50 fans and staff members who have fought, and in some cases continue to fight, a wide variety of cancers. Fans will be able to participate in the stadium-wide moment by displaying placards with either a pre-printed or personalized message. Volunteers from ACS will be stationed throughout the stadium to assist fans wishing to customize placards with a specific name or cause meaningful to them. (Below are several examples.)
Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook
Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Lasso and Garrett Downing return in 2023 to take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show, beginning at 12 p.m. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, highlights key storylines and offers news, analysis and special guests. Sunday's featured guest is Terrell Suggs.
Fans can also watch the show on the Ravens' official Facebook page and YouTube channel, BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app and the Ravens TV app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.