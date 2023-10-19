Press Release: Ravens-Lions Gameday Information

Gate Giveaways

Upon arrival, each fan will receive a commemorative Terrell Suggs Ring of Honor pin and a "Today I Honor..." Crucial Catch placard, which can be used during a first-half, stadium-wide moment to honor those who have courageously battled – or are still battling – cancer. (More information can be found below.)

Terrell Suggs' RavensWalk Q&A

Prior to the game at 11:15 a.m., Ravens Legend Terrell Suggs

will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud

Light Stage.

Player Introductions

Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities, which include the Ravens' starting defense being introduced out of the tunnel.

National Anthem & Flyover

The Baltimore School for the Arts choir will perform the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by four T-38 Talon planes from the United States Air Force 49th Fighter Training Squadron.

Ravens Legend of the Game & Ring of Honor Induction

Terrell Suggs will serve as Sunday's Legend of the Game and be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, during halftime. A seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Suggs played 16 seasons (2003-18) for Baltimore, producing franchise records in sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (37).

Seeing action in 229 regular season games and 18 postseason contests as a Raven, Suggs was a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII-winning team. Tabbed by Ozzie Newsome as a 2003 first-round draft pick (10th overall), Suggs also registered 941 tackles as a Raven, ranking second only behind LB Ray Lewis (2,643).

Following his time in Charm City, Suggs played one more season (2019), splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, he captured his second-career Super Bowl title. During his 17-year NFL career, Suggs tallied 139 sacks, which rank eighth most in league history. He also posted 12.5 sacks in the playoffs, producing a mark that ranks fourth in all-time postseason history.

Honorary Captain

Isaac Lopez, a five-year-old Ravens fan and pediatric cancer patient, will be featured as Sunday's Honorary Captain of the Game. As part of the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Foundation, Lopez's wish is to spend time with Ravens TE Mark Andrews and attend a Ravens' practice, which will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center this Friday (Oct. 20).

Seats For Service

Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department are this Sunday's Seats for Service recipients.

Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer Game