Press Release: Ravens Official Pop-Up Shop Returns Thursday

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Baltimore Ravens will once again open their Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop at M&T Bank Stadium for holiday shoppers. The Pop-Up Shop will be located at the Ravens Team Store inside the stadium.

Fans should enter via Gate A (at Hamburg Street). Parking is free and available in Lot B.

The store will operate within the Ravens Team Store location at section 153 and will be open from Thursday, Dec. 15 – Saturday, Dec. 17. Store hours will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The store features Ravens merchandise not found anywhere else in the Baltimore area and includes a large selection of men's, women's and youth items. Customers will have the opportunity to shop for all Ravens fans in their lives, with products ranging from outerwear, headwear and t-shirts to novelties, jerseys and more.

Visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details and updated hours of operation.

Event: Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

When: Dec. 15 – 17 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Ravens Team Store at M&T Bank Stadium – enter Gate A

Parking: Lot B (parking is free)