Press Release: Ravens Playoff Activities for Divisional Round

Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

The Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop will be open the week of Jan. 11 – 16 (closed on Sunday) at the Shops at Canton Crossing (3975 Boston Street, Baltimore, Md. 21224). Fans can shop for official Ravens merchandise, including jerseys and more, to continue the postseason excitement. The shop will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16).

Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details.

Find the Flock

"Find the Flock" continues this week as a socially-distanced initiative with Ravens partners. Fans can visit a location of participating partners and scan the #FindtheFlock QR code poster to enter to win great prizes. Participating partners include Dunkin', High's, M&T Bank, Heritage MileOne Autogroup, Safeway and Xfinity stores in the Baltimore area. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/Playoffs for details. (Participation may vary based on location.)

Virtual Rally with Ravens Legends – Thursday, Jan. 14

Ravens Legends RB Jamal Lewis, DT Tony Siragusa and S Rod Woodson and Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick will host a virtual rally on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. to share stories of their favorite playoff memories in Ravens history and discuss the upcoming Divisional game against the Bills. Fans can watch the virtual rally on the Ravens Facebook and YouTube pages and also submit questions live to the Legends via Facebook.

Large Logo Stenciling

On Thursday Jan. 14 at 11 a.m., Ravens staff will visit the Patriot Plaza in Towson to paint the Ravens' logo on the grass.

Bud Light Homegating Sweepstakes

The Ravens and Bud Light encourage fans to celebrate the playoffs from the comfort of their home by "Ravenizing" their gameday setup and uploading pictures for a chance to win a gameday cooler delivery with Bud Lights on ice. All entries and contestants must be at least 21 years of age. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/homegating for details.

Week of Winning

Ravens fans who cannot participate in the aforementioned events are encouraged to partake in Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'. The contest offers daily prizes all week, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and Ravens game tickets for next season. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/Playoffs for full details.