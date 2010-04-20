Press Release - Ravens Release 2010 Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens open the 2010 regular season at the New York Jets' new Meadowlands Stadium on Monday night, Sept. 13. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN.

The Ravens' difficult slate has the team opening with back-to-back road games against 2009 playoff teams. The Jets earned a spot in last year's AFC Championship game, while Baltimore's second opponent, the Bengals, won the AFC North after sweeping the division with a 6-0 mark. Baltimore is at Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 19, after opening at the Jets.

The Jets and Bengals are both coached by former Ravens defensive coordinators: Rex Ryan at New York and Marvin Lewis at Cincinnati.

This is the first time in team history that the Ravens will open the season with consecutive road games. "It's a challenging schedule, and with the number of primetime games, it's flattering," team president Dick Cass said. "We've made the playoffs two years in a row – and three of the last four seasons – and it's evident that the NFL believes we will be highly competitive again."

Along with the opener at the Jets and the preseason opener on Aug. 12 against Carolina, which will be broadcast on ESPN, the Ravens will play three other primetime games. Baltimore will be at Atlanta on Thursday night, Nov. 11, in a game televised by the NFL Network. In an event that will delight Ravens fans, Baltimore will also host the Steelers on Sunday night, Dec. 5. On the following Monday (Dec. 13), the Ravens will play at the Houston Texans.

The Ravens have also appeared in four primetime games in four previous regular seasons: 2001, 2004, 2005 and 2007. "If you look at the last three games of the new schedule, you can see that we'll be playing significant games that could be candidates for a move to Sunday night," Cass added.

With road games at Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 and at New England on Oct. 17, the Ravens will play three of their first four and four of their first six games on the road. Baltimore's first regular season game at M&T Bank Stadium will be Sept. 26, when the Browns make their annual visit. Denver and Buffalo come to Baltimore on Oct. 10 and Oct. 24, respectively.

"We're excited about the 2010 season," head coach John Harbaugh said. "We knew who we were playing, and now we know when we'll be playing them. We're not a team that focuses on any game except the next one. We now have targets for the preseason and the regular season."

Baltimore's bye, Oct. 31, comes after seven games and is followed by a home contest against the Dolphins on Nov. 7. After the Thursday night battle at Atlanta (Nov. 11), the Ravens play at Carolina (Nov. 21). Baltimore completes a three-game set against NFC South teams when Tampa Bay visits on Nov. 28.