Press Release: Ravens Rise High School Football Showdown

For five weeks during the 2022 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, mascot and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also attend, and both teams will be awarded apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective programs.

The Ravens will also bring elements of their iconic pre-game introductions from M&T Bank Stadium to the high school for student-athletes to run through a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

New this season, all Showdowns will be broadcast on WBAL-TV's latest streaming channel, Very Baltimore, and will be live streamed on the Baltimore Ravens YouTube channel. Produced by Corrigan Sports Enterprises, the excitement and action from these games will now be available for all to see.

This Week's Showdown

The third of five Showdowns takes place this Friday (10/7) and features the Howard Lions (Ellicott City, MD) at the Glenelg Gladiators (Glenelg, MD). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both teams enter the contest 4-1 on the season, with the Gladiators winning the past four matchups between the Howard County rivals.

What:Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown (third of five)

Who: Current Ravens Player, Cheerleaders and Baltimore's Marching Ravens

Where: Glenelg High School

14025 Burntwoods Road

Glenelg, MD 21737

When: Howard Lions vs. Glenelg Gladiators

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Kickoff at 7 p.m.