Press Release - Ravens Rookie Camp Media Schedule

May 28, 2010 at 07:30 AM

The Ravens will conduct a rookie camp next week (Tuesday through Friday) at their Owings Mills facility. Practice on Wednesday and Thursday (June 2-3) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by open locker room sessions.

Below is the practice/interview schedule:

Wednesday, June 2

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice
12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

Thursday, June 3

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice
12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

Note: Mini-camp OTA practices in May and June are closed to the general public.

