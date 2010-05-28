Press Release - Ravens Rookie Camp Media Schedule

The Ravens will conduct a rookie camp next week (Tuesday through Friday) at their Owings Mills facility. Practice on Wednesday and Thursday (June 2-3) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by open locker room sessions.
Below is the practice/interview schedule:
Wednesday, June 2
10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice
12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open
Thursday, June 3
10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice
12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open
Note: Mini-camp OTA practices in May and June are closed to the general public.