Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Saturday:
Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Adams, Jerrell
|TE
|6-5
|254
|4
|South Carolina
|Barner, Kenjon
|RB/RS
|5-9
|195
|7
|Oregon
|Ehinger, Parker
|G
|6-6
|310
|4
|Cincinnati
|Richards, Jordan
|S
|5-11
|215
|6
|Stanford
Waived the following players:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Adeoye, Aaron
|OLB
|6-6
|250
|1
|Southeast Missouri State
|Bonds, Terrell
|CB
|5-8
|182
|1
|Tennessee State
|Colon-Castillo, Trystan
|C
|6-3
|313
|R
|Missouri
|Crawford, Aaron
|DT
|6-1
|315
|R
|North Carolina
|Dorsey, Khalil
|CB
|5-9
|181
|R
|Northern Arizona
|Holden, Will
|G
|6-7
|312
|3
|Vanderbilt
|Huntley, Tyler
|QB
|6-1
|196
|R
|Utah
|Moore, Jaylon
|WR
|5-11
|191
|R
|Tennessee-Martin
|Moore, Nick
|LS
|6-2
|248
|1
|Georgia
|Nurse, Josh
|CB
|6-3
|197
|R
|Utah
|Rivers, Chauncey
|OLB
|6-2
|262
|R
|Mississippi State
|Scarff, Charles
|TE
|6-5
|249
|1
|Delaware
|Scott, Jaleel
|WR
|6-5
|210
|3
|New Mexico State
|Townsend, Johnny
|P
|6-1
|205
|2
|Florida
|Warrior, Nigel
|S
|6-1
|197
|R
|Tennessee
|Welch, Kristian
|ILB
|6-3
|240
|R
|Iowa
|Williams, Ty'Son
|RB
|6-0
|220
|R
|BYU
|Willoughby, Marcus
|OLB
|6-3
|252
|R
|Elon
|Wolf, Eli
|TE
|6-4
|238
|R
|Georgia