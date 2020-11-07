Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

Nov 07, 2020 at 05:30 PM
7Z4hRBt4_400x400
Tom Valente

Public Relations Manager

The Baltimore Ravens have signed the following players to the 53-man roster from the team's practice squad:

  • CB Terrell Bonds
  • ILB Kristian Welch

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

  • WR/RS Chris Moore

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Transactions & Injury Report Update

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

news

Press Release: Gameday Protocols for Fans at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Press Release: Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley to Extension

news

Press Release: Ravens Sign WR Dez Bryant to Practice Squad

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Fan Capacity

news

Press Release: Ravens Trade for Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

news

Ravens Place Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
news

Baltimore Ravens Podcast Premiere: Black in the NFL

The Organization's Third Original Podcast Debuts Today with Host Clifton Brown
news

Press Release: Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Extension

news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium

Player, Coach & Staff Families to Attend Monday Night Football Game

Advertising