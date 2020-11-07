Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens have signed the following players to the 53-man roster from the team's practice squad:
- CB Terrell Bonds
- ILB Kristian Welch
The Baltimore Ravens have placed the following player on Injured Reserve:
- WR/RS Chris Moore
