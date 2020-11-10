Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday signed free agent Pro Bowl CB Tramon Williams to the 53-man roster, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCostaannounced. Additionally, the team placed CB Khalil Dorsey on Injured Reserve.
Here are several notes about the 5-11, 192-pound Williams:
- A 13-year NFL veteran, Williams, 37, has played in 199 career games (153 starts), recording 564 tackles, 34 interceptions, 152 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.
- Has also appeared in 15 career postseason contests (11 starts), recording 51 tackles, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and 14 passes defensed. Williams was a member of the 2010 Green Bay Packers' team that won Super Bowl XLV.
- Originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2006, Williams has also played for the Green Bay Packers (2007-14; 2018-19), Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Arizona Cardinals (2017). He most recently played in the NFL with Green Bay in 2019.
- In 2019, Williams played in all 16 games with the Packers (seven starts), recording 39 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
- He produced his best year as a pro with Green Bay in 2010, earning Pro Bowl honors, after tallying 55 tackles, six interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
- Prior to his NFL career, Williams played at Louisiana Tech, where he joined the football team as a walk-on his freshman year. By his junior campaign, Williams earned a starting role at cornerback for the Bulldogs.