Press Release: Ravens Sign Draft Pick Washington, Six Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday signed fifth-round draft pick DT Broderick Washington and six rookie free agents – CB Khalil Dorsey, WR Jaylon Moore, CB Josh Nurse, S Nigel Warrior, OLB Marcus Willoughby and TE Eli Wolf – executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

BRODERICK WASHINGTON

Defensive Tackle – Texas Tech

6-2, 305

• Broderick Washington was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft

• Finished his career with 138 tackles (82 solo), 15.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks (-50 yards), 2 PD, 1 FF and 1 FR…Played in all 49 games for the Red Raiders over four seasons (2016-19) with 38 career starts, all of which were consecutive since the season finale of his freshman year in 2016

• Led the Texas Tech defensive line in tackles with 39 in 2019 and 41 in 2018…Led all Red Raider interior D-linemen with a career-high 44 tackles in 2017

• Participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at historic Rose Bowl Stadium after his senior season…Also played in the Reese's Senior Bowl becoming the first Red Raider defensive lineman since Montae Reagor (1999) to play in the game

• In 2019, earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors for the third-consecutive year and was named a team captain for the second-straight season…Led the D-line with 39 tackles (24 solo), adding 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 PD and 1 FR

KHALIL DORSEY

Cornerback – Northern Arizona

5-9, 181

• Appeared in 44 games (40 starts) at Northern Arizona, totaling 197 tackles (139 solo), 8.5 TFL, 1 sack, 8 INTs, 41 PD, 3 FFs and 2 blocked kicks during his four-year career

• Was a two-time first-team All-Big Sky selection (2018-19), named second-team All-Big Sky as a sophomore (2017) and earned honorable mention recognition as a freshman (2016)

• Started every game for the Lumberjacks for the third-consecutive season as a senior in 2019…Tallied career highs in tackles (68), PD (12) and FFs (2)…Added 1 TFL and blocked a PAT

JAYLON MOORE

Wide Receiver – Tennessee-Martin

5-11, 191

• Appeared in 39 games (25 starts) over four seasons, totaling 92 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 TDs

• As a senior in 2019, played in nine games (seven starts) and tallied 16 receptions for 292 yards and 5 TDs…Missed five games due to injury...Best performance came against Austin Peay, with 5 catches for 87 yards and a career-high 3 TDs

JOSH NURSE

Cornerback – Utah

6-3, 197

• Appeared in 40 games (10 starts) at Utah, recording 34 tackles, including 2 TFL and 1 sack…Also posted 6 PD, 1 FF and 1 FR…Moved into a starting role at CB as a senior after playing primarily on special teams his first two seasons

• In 2019, played in all 14 games (10 starts) as Utah's RCB…Registered 27 tackles, including 2 TFL and 1 sack, also tying for third on the team with 6 PD…Tied a career high with 4 tackles vs. Texas in the Alamo Bowl, adding 2 PD…Posted 3 tackles, 1 PD and 1 FR vs. UCLA…Tallied 1 sack and 1 FF vs. Cal

NIGEL WARRIOR

Safety – Tennessee

6-1, 197

• Played in 49 games (38 starts) at safety for the Vols, collecting 239 tackles (144 solo), 7.5 TFL, 18 PD, 5 INTs, 1 sack and 3 FFs

• As a senior (2019), started all 13 games at safety, en route to earning AP All-SEC first-team honors, All-SEC second-team honors (voted by the coaches) and PFF College All-SEC second-team honors...Tied for the SEC lead in INTs (4) and ranked third on the team with 70 tackles (39 solo), also adding 9 PD…Intercepted Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and returned it 59 yards to set up a Tennessee TD

MARCUS WILLOUGHBY

Outside Linebacker – Elon

6-3, 252

• Appeared in 43 games (37 starts), totaling 224 tackles (96 solo), 31 TFL, 16.5 sacks (-105 yards), 3 FFs and 1 FR from 2016-19

• Started all 11 games on the D-line as a team captain in 2019, earning second-team All-CAA recognition…Posted career highs with 65 tackles, 13.5 TFL and 2 FFs…Tied another career best with 7 sacks (-41 yards)...Named the CAA and STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week after registering a career-high 14 tackles, including 2 TFL and 1 sack, in the home-opening win vs. The Citadel

ELI WOLF

Tight End – Georgia

6-4, 238

• Appeared in all 14 games (two starts) as a graduate transfer for the Bulldogs, finishing with 13 receptions for 194 yards and 1 TD…Awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year