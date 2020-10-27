Press Release: Ravens Sign WR Dez Bryant to Practice Squad

Oct 27, 2020 at 04:11 PM
7Z4hRBt4_400x400
Tom Valente

Public Relations Manager

The Baltimore Ravens have signed three-time Pro Bowl WR Dez Bryant to the team's practice squad, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday. To make room for the move, the Ravens waived S Marcus Gilchrist from the practice squad.

Here are several notes about the 6-2, 220-pound Bryant:

  • An eight-year NFL veteran, Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Bryant's 73 touchdown receptions from 2010-17 ranked second in the NFL during that span (Rob Gronkowski – 76).
  • Originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (27th overall) of the 2010 draft, the three-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2014, 2016) and AP first-team All-Pro honoree (2014) played all eight seasons (2010-17) of his career in Dallas. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017.
  • From 2012-14, Bryant tallied the NFL's most receiving touchdowns (41) and fifth-most receiving yards (3,935), and in 2014, his 16 receiving touchdowns led the NFL.
  • Bryant owns 15 games in his career with at least two receiving touchdowns and is tied (Bob Hayes) for the most multi-receiving-touchdown performances in Cowboys' franchise history.
  • In 2012, Bryant recorded at least one receiving touchdown in seven-consecutive games, tying the longest streak of its kind in Cowboys history.

Related Content

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Fan Capacity

news

Press Release: Ravens Trade for Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

news

Ravens Place Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
news

Baltimore Ravens Podcast Premiere: Black in the NFL

The Organization's Third Original Podcast Debuts Today with Host Clifton Brown
news

Press Release: Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Extension

news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium

Player, Coach & Staff Families to Attend Monday Night Football Game
news

Baltimore Ravens and KABOOM! Work to End Playspace Inequity

Baltimore City Public Schools, Ravens Foundation and KABOOM! Work to End Playspace Inequity with a New Playground in Baltimore, Md.
news

2020 Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction 

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Nominations Accepted Through Oct. 23
news

Press Release: Statement from Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti

Advertising