Press Release: Ravens Sign WR Dez Bryant to Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens have signed three-time Pro Bowl WR Dez Bryant to the team's practice squad, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday. To make room for the move, the Ravens waived S Marcus Gilchrist from the practice squad.
Here are several notes about the 6-2, 220-pound Bryant:
- An eight-year NFL veteran, Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
- Bryant's 73 touchdown receptions from 2010-17 ranked second in the NFL during that span (Rob Gronkowski – 76).
- Originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (27th overall) of the 2010 draft, the three-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2014, 2016) and AP first-team All-Pro honoree (2014) played all eight seasons (2010-17) of his career in Dallas. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017.
- From 2012-14, Bryant tallied the NFL's most receiving touchdowns (41) and fifth-most receiving yards (3,935), and in 2014, his 16 receiving touchdowns led the NFL.
- Bryant owns 15 games in his career with at least two receiving touchdowns and is tied (Bob Hayes) for the most multi-receiving-touchdown performances in Cowboys' franchise history.
- In 2012, Bryant recorded at least one receiving touchdown in seven-consecutive games, tying the longest streak of its kind in Cowboys history.