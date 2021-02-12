Press Release: Ravens Statement on Jimmy Smith

Feb 12, 2021 at 02:08 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe."

