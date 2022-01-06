Press Release: Ravens-Steelers Gameday Information

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

For Immediate Release

RAVENS-STEELERS GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff):

Frog X Parachute Team

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. to watch skydivers from the Frog X Parachute Team – an extreme aerial parachute demonstration squad – descend onto the field.

Introductions, National Anthem & Flyover

Baltimore's starting offense and 2021 Pro Bowl players will be introduced. Tammy Rivera Malphurs, a popular television personality and recording artist, will sing the national anthem, and there will be a flyover by four U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog planes.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Seven-time Pro Bowler, 2003 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Terrell Suggs is the Ravens Legend of the Game. Suggs, the Ravens' all-time sacks leader (132.5), played 16 seasons (2003-18) in Baltimore, helping the team to nine playoff berths and a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Suggs forced a franchise-record 37 fumbles during his Ravens career, also racking up the second-most tackles (941). He recorded 20 career sacks against the Steelers, his most vs. any NFL team.

Halftime Performance

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick is widely known for its popular hits "I Want You to Want Me," "Surrender" and "Dream Police."

