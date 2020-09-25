Press Release: Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium

To prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season, the Baltimore Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff at their Monday (Sept. 28) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The attendance of 250 spectators is permitted by a recently-issued order of Maryland's Department of Health.

To be eligible to attend the game, the family members must be living in the same local household as a player, coach or staff member and are required to wear a mask and follow safety protocols developed by health experts, government officials, the Ravens, the NFL and the NFLPA.