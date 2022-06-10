Press Release: Ravens To Outfit Local Youth Football Programs

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to over 105 total youth football teams from 16 nonprofit programs throughout the state of Maryland. In their continued commitment to enhance the quality of area youth football, the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to over 1,000 local youth athletes who represent outstanding programs and who make a positive impact in their communities. The selected programs serve diverse populations in six counties – Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, St. Mary's, Washington – and in Baltimore City.

Now in its 12th year, the grant serves as a pipeline between the Ravens and youth football programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient will utilize their grant to purchase packages that include Under Armour jerseys, field equipment and emergency response accessories. Additionally, all teams will be invited to visit training camp later this summer to receive their new equipment and apparel.

Through Ravens RISE, the Ravens football outreach program, the team annually serves both youth and high school football by contributing cleats to area football programs, donating equipment, honoring area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program, and recognizing outstanding high school football matchups through the Ravens High School Football Showdown. Additionally, the Ravens invite area football teams to attend training camp and home games throughout the season. The team also hosts various tournaments and clinics, presented by Under Armour. Most recently, these have included the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and the "Play Like A Raven" Football Clinics.

2022 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients:

Andover Apaches

West Baltimore Ravens Football and Cheer

Oldtown Gators Community Development

10:12 Sports Inc Football Mentoring Program

Seminoles Sports at ABC Park

YFL Hawks

Randallstown Panthers Youth Football Program

Hereford Youth Football

South Caroline Mustangs

Bel Air Terps

Fallston Recreation Football

Howard County Terps Football

Clarksburg Sports Association

Maryland Dolphins

Smithsburg Youth Athletics

Tawas Ravens

Additionally, USA Football, the sport's national governing body and the NFL's official youth football development partner, and the Baltimore Ravens recently awarded Riddell equipment grants to youth football programs throughout Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. These grant packages from Riddell are valued up to $1,000 each and were awarded based on need, merit and an organization's commitment to coaching education and best practices.